Beth Mooney registers her 14th WODI fifty, surpasses 2,000 runs

Sports

Beth Mooney registers her 14th WODI fifty, surpasses 2,000 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 12, 2023 | 09:31 pm 2 min read

Australia's Beth Mooney played a solid hand against England Women in the first ODI on Wednesday at the County Ground in Bristol (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's Beth Mooney played a solid hand against England Women in the first ODI on Wednesday at the County Ground in Bristol. Mooney's unbeaten 81 from 99 balls helped Australia Women post 263/8 in 50 overs. Notably, the Aussies were 185/6 at one stage. Mooney registered her 14th WODI fifty, besides also getting to a landmark of 2,000 runs. Here are the stats.

Mooney plays a key role in adding vital partnerships

Mooney walked into bat when Australia were 69/2 in the 13th over. Thereafter, she added 37 runs alongside Ellyse Perry (41) and a 38-run stand alongside Tahlia McGrath (24). Mooney then found company in Ashleigh Gardner and the two added 41 runs. Australia were in a spot of bother but Mooney steadied the ship, adding a 55-run stand alongside Jess Jonassen.

Mooney converts her start to something meaningful

Mooney was the only Aussie batter to convert her start to something meaningful on a pitch that saw deliveries holding up. Mooney's unbeaten 81 was laced with six fours (SR: 81.82). She played a key role in helping Australia get past 260.

Massive numbers for Mooney

Mooney has now raced to 2,022 runs for Australia Women in ODIs at an average of 56.44. Besides her 14 half-centuries, she also has three tons under her belt. She has surpassed 200 fours in ODIs (203). Mooney has also raced to 361 runs versus England Women at a phenomenal average of 72.20. This was her third fifty and a career-best score against England.

11th Aussie to surpass 2,000 WODI runs

Mooney is the 11th Aussie to surpass 2,000 WODI runs. She joins the likes of Belinda Clark (4,844), K Rolton (4,814), Meg Lanning (4,602), A Blackwell (3,492), Perry (3,427), L Sthalekar (2,827), Alyssa Healy (2,467), LM Keightley (2,630), Rachael Haynes (2,585), and S Nitschke (2,047).

Share this timeline