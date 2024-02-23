Joe Root slammed his 10th Test ton against India

4th Test, Day 1: Ton-up Root powers England against India

By Parth Dhall 04:34 pm Feb 23, 202404:34 pm

What's the story Joe Root's defiant century headlined Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and England in Ranchi. Root brought out his traditional tactics that shone forth amid England's Bazball approach. He added a 113-run stand with Ben Foakes after the visitors were down to 112/5, batting first. Root returned unbeaten as England finished on 290/7 (stumps). Debutant Akash Deep took three wickets for India.

Next Article

Root

Root's defense outclasses India

Root came to the middle after England lost Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for 47 runs. While England continued with their Bazball ploy, Root fell back to traditional batting. He tired out the bowlers with his sturdy defense. Root took 108 balls to reach his fifty and completed his century off 219 balls. He took England from 112/5 to 225 alongside Foakes (47).

Tons

Most Test tons against India

Root smashed his 31st century in Test cricket. As many as 10 of these tons have come against India. Root has become the first batter to reach as many hundreds against India in Test cricket. He broke a tie with Australia's Steven Smith, who owns nine tons in this regard. Among Englishmen, Alastair Cook follows Root with seven centuries.

Record

Most fifty-plus Test scores for England

Root recorded his 91st fifty-plus score in Test cricket. His tally includes 60 half-centuries. Notably, Root now has the most 50+ scores in the format by an Englishman. He went past Cook, who registered 90 such scores. It is worth noting that no other England player has even 70 fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. Ian Bell follows Cook with 68 scores.

Akash

Debutant Akash gives England early blows

Fast bowler Akash received his maiden international cap, having replaced Jasprit Bumrah. The former became the 313th player to play Test cricket for India. Akash straightaway made a mark in the first session. He knocked over Crawley, but a front-foot no-ball quashed the celebrations. However, Akash gained redemption by dismissing Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Crawley. He conceded 70 runs in 13 overs.

Siraj

Siraj strikes in final session

The experienced Mohammed Siraj looked colorless in the first two sessions. He lacked his usual rhythm and went for runs. In the final session, Rohit Sharma recalled the pacer, which did the trick. Siraj broke the crucial stand between Foakes and Root by removing the former. He later knocked over Tom Hartley. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin took a wicket each.