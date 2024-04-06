Next Article

Jos Buttler completed 150 sixes in the IPL (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Jos Buttler gets to this massive IPL milestone: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 10:23 pm Apr 06, 202410:23 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler completed 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League. The veteran England international attained the feat with his first six against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 19 of the ongoing 2024 campaign. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler became the 18th batter in IPL history with 150-plus sixes. Buttler ended with four sixes in a 100*-run knock in RR's win.

100th match

Buttler featured in his 100th IPL match

Buttler became the first England player and the 63rd overall to complete 100 IPL matches. The dasher debuted with the Mumbai Indians in 2016 before switching to RR in the 2018 season. Buttler owns 3,358 runs from 100 matches at 38.15. In addition to his six tons, he has smacked 19 fifties. His strike rate is 147.49.

Numbers

Buttler's numbers in the IPL

Buttler managed 527 runs across 24 games for MI at a paltry average of 25.09 (50: 1). However, he has been sensational for RR, hammering 2,831 runs at 42.25 (SR: 148.14). Only Sanju Samson (3,581) and Ajinkya Rahane (3,098) have clobbered more runs for the Royals. Buttler's average is the highest among batters who have represented RR.

Unique feats

Unique feats in the IPL for Buttler

Butttler's tally of six IPL centuries is the joint-second-most for any player. He is only behind Virat Kohli (7). Buttler equalled Chris Gayle's tally of six centuries. Buttler hammered 863 runs at 57.53 in IPL 2022. The tally includes a strike rate of 149.05. He became just the third batter after Kohli and David Warner to score over 800 runs in an IPL season.

Information

478 maximums in T20 cricket

Playing his 407th match in T20 cricket, Buttler has 11,281 runs at an average of 34.71. His strike rate is 144-plus. The Englishman has 80 fifties and seven centuries under his belt. With four sixes versus RCB, he raced to 478 maximums.