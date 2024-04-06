Next Article

Bayer Leverkusen maintained their unbeaten run (Photo credit: X/@bayer04_en)

Bayer Leverkusen are a win away from Bundesliga title: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:21 pm Apr 06, 202410:21 pm

What's the story Bayer Leverkusen maintained their unbeaten run in the 2023-24 season in all competitions. Leverkusen beat 10-man Union Berlin 1-0 on matchday 28 of the Bundesliga season to go 16 points clear of Bayern Munich. Notably, Bayern were stunned 3-2 by FC Heidenheim despite leading 2-0. Leverkusen can lift their maiden Bundesliga title next weekend by winning at home to Werder Bremen.

Table

A look at the points table

Leverkusen claimed their 24th win of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season (D4). They have raced to 76 points. Leverkusen have a goal difference of +50, letting in just 19 goals. Second-placed Bayern suffered another telling defeat - their sixth of the campaign (W19 D3). Bayern have scored the most goals this season (80). However, they have let in 36 goals.

Win

Wirtz's penalty helps Leverkusen win

Leverkusen need just just three points from the final 18 available to secure the championship. Versus Union Berlin, the only goal came in first-half stoppage time after Robin Gosens saw a second yellow card. From the free-kick that followed, Piero Hincapie's shot saw Christopher Trimmel handling the ball. After a long video assistant referee check, Florian Wirtz stroked home from the spot.

Bayern

Bayern lose against Heidenheim

Harry Kane smashed his 32nd league goal of the season in the 38th minute to hand Bayern the lead. Serge Gnabry's header put Bayern in control at half-time. However, Heidenheim scored twice in the 50th and 51st minutes through substitutes Kevin Sessa and Tim Kleindienst. They got the winner in the 79th minute through Kleindienst.

Opta stats

Massive records for the next Bundesliga champions

As mentioned, Leverkusen are undefeated in their 28th game of the Bundesliga season. As per Opta, this is a joint-Bundesliga record, only Bayern previously went undefeated in their first 28 games in 2013-14. Leverkusen have lost just one of their last 13 matches against Union Berlin, keeping a clean sheet now in four successive matches.

Information

Kane races to 38 goals in all competitions

Playing his 28th Bundesliga game of the season, Kane owns 32 goals and seven assists. Overall, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker has 38 goals and 10 assists in his debut season with the Bavarians in all competitions.

Wirtz

Wirtz is having a terrific season

As per Squawka, only two players currently aged 21 or under have been directly involved in 25+ goals across Europe's top five leagues and European competitions this season, with Wirtz joining Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. Wirtz owns eight league goals and 10 assists this season. Wirtz has three goals (A4) in the Europa League. Across all competitions, he owns 14 goals and 18 assists.