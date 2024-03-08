Next Article

Aubemayang has scored nine goals in the ongoing UEL season (Photo credit: X/@OM_English)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Decoding his UEFA Europa League stats this season

By Rajdeep Saha 07:56 pm Mar 08, 202407:56 pm

What's the story Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played a key role in helping Marseille beat Villarreal 4-0 in their UEFA Europa League 2023-24 round of 16 first-leg tie. Aubameyang scored his side's third and fourth goal. French club Marseille have put one foot in the Europa League quarters with a sound display. Notably, Aubameyang is the top scorer in the competition this season. Here we decode his stats.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal star Aubameyang endured a difficult time at Chelsea last season, scoring thrice in 21 matches. He had joined FC Barcelona in January 2022 and despite strong returns, the African striker had to leave as the club signed Robert Lewandowski. Aubameyang has recaptured his Dortmund and Arsenal form at Marseille, being on top of his game and scoring for fun.

Europa

Europa League 2023-24: Nine goals and an assist this season

Aubemayang has scored nine goals in the ongoing season from eight matches. He owns an assist to take his goals involvement to 10 (highest this season). Notably, Marseille finished second in Group B behind Brighton and had to feature in the playoff to progress to the knockout stages. Aubameyang scored one goal each across two legs against Shakhtar Donetsk in a 5-3 aggregate win.

Numbers

Breaking down his Europa League season in stats

As per Opta, all of Aubameyang's nine goals have come from inside the box, including three penalties. Out of his 18 shots, 13 have been on target. Six of his goals have come in home matches. Aubameyang has had 28 touches in the opposition box. His passing accuracy is 77.87%. He has made 197 touches so far.

Overall

21 goals in all competitions this season

Aubameyang scored two goals from two UEFA Champions League 3rd-round qualifying games. In Ligue 1, the Gabon international has smashed nine goals and seven assists from 24 matches. In two Coupe de France matches, he managed one goal from two appearances. As mentioned above, he owns nine goals and an assist in the Europa League. Overall, he owns 21 goals and eight assists.

Goals

20-plus goals in nine different seasons

21 goals in 2012-13 for Saint-Étienne. 25 goals in 2014-15 for Dortmund. 39 goals in 2015-16 for Dortmund. 40 goals in 2016-17 for Dortmund. 31 goals in 2017-18 for Arsenal (10) and Dortmund (21). 31 goals in 2018-19 for Arsenal. 29 goals in 2019-20 for Arsenal. 20 goals in 2021-22 for Arsenal (7) and Barcelona (13). 21* goals in 2023-24 for Marseille.