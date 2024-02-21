Bartholomew Ogbeche is the highest goal-scorer in the ISL (Photo credit: X/@ISL)

Decoding the stats of highest goal scorers in ISL history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:00 am Feb 21, 202409:00 am

What's the story In the 10 seasons of the Indian Super League, many top stars have graced the league.From Alessandro del Piero and Diego Forlan to the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Roy Krishna, ISL has witnessed some sturdy forwards. Indian players have also had their fair share of success in goal-scoring, led by Indian captain Sunil Chhetri. Here we decode all-time ISL's top goal-scorers.

Next Article

Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva owns 35 goals

Cleiton Silva is the fifth-highest goal-scorer in the ISL. He has netted 35 goals in 70 matches. The Brazilian has scored 16 goals from 37 ISL matches across two seasons for Bengaluru FC. He joined East Bengal in 2022 and has raced to 19 goals in 33 appearances. He was the joint-highest goalscorer in the 2022-23 ISL. Interestingly, nine of the goals are penalties.

Coro

Former FC Goa player Ferran Corominas was exceptional

Former FC Goa superstar Ferran Corominas is considered one of the best strikes to grace the ISL. He came to Indian shores in 2017 and played for three consecutive seasons for the Gaurs. Coro has managed 48 goals in 57 appearances and is fourth in the ISL's leading goal-scorers charts. He won the ISL Golden Boot in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna has 50-plus ISL goals

Krishna has scored 53 goals in 97 ISL matches and is the third-highest goal-scorer in the competition. He joined the league in 2019 and hammered 15 goals for ATK in his debut season. He scored 21 goals in 39 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan. Krishna scored six goals for Bengaluru FC. For his current club Odisha, he has slammed home 10 goals this season.

Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri is the leading Indian goal-scorer in ISL

The only Indian on this list is Sunil Chhetri, who has returned with 60 goals in 149 ISL appearances. Chhetri made his ISL debut with Mumbai City FC and has netted seven goals for them. The remaining 53 goals in the competition have come in Bengaluru FC colors. Chhetri was the first-ever Indian player to score two ISL hat-tricks.

Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche is currently the highest goal-scorer in the ISL

Bartholomew Ogbeche is the leading goal-scorer in the ISL, with 62 goals from 98 appearances. The Nigerian has featured in four ISL teams - NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC. Barring a season with Mumbai City FC (8), he has scored 10-plus goals in all five of his ISL seasons.

Golden Boot

Here are the ISL Golden Boot winners

Chennaiyin FC's Elano Blumer bagged the Golden Boot in the inaugural 2014 season with eight goals. In the 2015 season, Chennaiyin's Stiven Mendoza won the award for his 13 strikes. Marcelinho of Delhi Dynamos secured the Golden Boot for the 2016 ISL season with 10 goals. Coro won the award in the next two seasons (2017-18, 2018-19). He scored 18 and 16 goals respectively.

Golden Boot

Here are the ISL Golden Boot winners (2/2)

Chennaiyin FC forward Nerijus Valskis bagged the Golden Boot award during the ISL 2019-20 season. He hammered 15 goals. Igor Angulo, representing FC Goa, was the leading goal-scorer in the 2020-21 season with 14 goals. Hyderabad FC's Ogbeche won the Golden Boot in the ISL 2021-22 season, courtesy of his 18 strikes. Last season, Odisha's Diego Mauricio netted 12 goals and won the award.