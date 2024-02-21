PSV came from behind to register a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund (Photo credit: X/@PSV)

PSV draw 1-1 versus Dortmund in the Champions League: Stats

What's the story PSV came from behind to register a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Donyell Malen scored the opening goal for the visitors but Luuk de Jong's equalizer from the spot saw PSV secure a crucial draw. With the score in the balance, there's everything to play for in the second leg.

Records

Borussia Dortmund have registered these UCL records

As per Opta, Dortmund remain unbeaten against PSV in European competitions (W1, D2). Interestingly, both sides have found the net in all three of the fixtures. Dortmund also remain unbeaten in all 23 of their Champions League away fixtures when they are ahead at half-time (W19, D4). This was their first draw despite going ahead at half-time since November 2012 against Real Madrid (2-2).

Malen

First UCL knockout goal for Donyell Malen

Malen scored the first UCL knockout-round goal of his career against his former team, PSV. As per Squawka, he became the first-ever Dutchman to score against a Dutch side in the knockout rounds of the Champions League. It was his 11th goal of the 2023-24 season across all competitions and his maiden UCL goal for Dortmund this season in six appearances.

Luuk de Jong

PSV's leading goal-scorer in the Champions League

De Jong scored his ninth Champions League goal for PSV on the night. His tally of nine UCL goals has allowed him to surpass Ruud van Nistelrooy as the club's leading goal-scorer in the Champions League main stage. Nistelrooy achieved it in 1992. The PSV striker is currently the leading goal-scorer of the 2023-24 UCL with eight goals in 10 appearances.

Information

PSV have matched their longest unbeaten run at UCL

With a draw against Dortmund at home, PSV are now unbeaten in six UCL matches this season. As per Squawka, they have matched their longest unbeaten record in the competition since the 1997-98 season. After losing 4-0 against Arsenal, they have not lost a match.

Summary

Here's the match summary

PSV were on the front foot in the first half as they created some good openings only to see Malik Tillman and Johan Bakayoko squander them. Eventually, it was Malen who scored for Dortmund. In the second half, De Jong converted the penalty after Mats Hummels brought down Tillman in the box. Later, PSV had some opportunities but they didn't do enough to win.

Information

A look at the match stats

PSV made 14 attempts in comparison to Dortmund's eight attempts. However, the visitors had five shots on target to PSV's four. The hosts had 56% possession and registered 489 passes while clocking 84% passing accuracy. Both teams were awarded four corners.