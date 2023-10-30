Football players to have represented both Barcelona and Real Madrid

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Football players to have represented both Barcelona and Real Madrid

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:39 am Oct 30, 202312:39 am

Luis Figo spent five seasons each at Barcelona and Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the biggest clubs in Spain and also in the world. They are also eternal rivals and their clash is popularly known as 'El Clasico'. Both sides have dominated the scenes in Spain. Almost 40 players have represented the two teams. However, here we look at the five top players to have played for both Barca and Real.

2/6

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique was a very technical midfielder during his playing days. He played 213 matches for Real Madrid, netting 18 goals. However, he joined Barcelona in 1996 and went on to feature in 300 appearances while scoring 109 goals. He joined Barca because he wasn't appreciated by the Madrid fans. Initially, he wasn't liked by Barcelona fans too but things improved with time.

3/6

Michael Laudrup

Considered one of the craftiest footballers, Michael Laudrup was part of the legendary Barcelona team that won straight four La Liga titles in the 90s. After five sensational seasons with Blaugrana, he fell out with manager Johan Cruyff and moved to Real Madrid in 1994. He guided them to the league title in his first season. However, Laudrup moved to Japan after two seasons.

4/6

Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o played only seven matches for Real Madrid but he failed to make a mark. After five impressive seasons at Mallorca, Barcelona came calling. The Cameroonian played 199 matches while netting 130 goals across all competitions. He played a big role in their three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns. Eto'o is one of the most celebrated superstars in Barcelona.

5/6

Ronaldo Luis Nazario

Often considered one of the best strikers of all time, Ronaldo is someone who is loved by both sets of fans. He spent only a solitary season with Barce as he netted 47 goals in 49 appearances and became the youngest recipient of the Ballon d'Or in 1997. Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2002 and went on to score 104 goals in 177 matches.

6/6

Luis Figo

One of the most controversial names on the list, Luis Figo became a major enemy for Barcelona fans as he joined Real Madrid. Figo represented Barcelona in 249 matches, scoring 45 goals. Later, he played 245 games for Real Madrid where he netted 58 goals. He won two league titles with both teams while also winning the 2002 Champions League with Real Madrid.