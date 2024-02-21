Inter down Atletico 1-0 in Champions League R16 first-leg: Stats
Marko Arnautovic's 79th-minute goal helped Inter eke out a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg tie at the San Siro in Milan. Both sides, who were solid defensively, played out a goalless first half with the visitors happy to sit back. Lautaro Martinez had two presentable chances. Inter broke the deadlock in the second half.
It's 1-1 in terms of H2H
This was Inter's first win over Atletico in two meetings across competitions. Their previous meeting was in the 2010 UEFA Super Cup with the Madrid club winning 2-0.
A look at the match stats
Inter dished out 19 attempts with five shots on target. Atletico managed seven attempts with none of the shots on target. Inter had 57% of ball possession and clocked an 87% pass accuracy. Atletico committed 16 fouls and received four yellow cards.
Inter are unbeaten in nine home UCL matches
As per Opta, Inter have won seven of their last nine Champions League games at home (D2). Atletico have suffered defeats in each of their last two knockout games against Italian outfits. Before this, they suffered a defeat against Juventus in March 2019. Inter are now the first Italian side to win each of their first nine games in a calendar year across competitions.
How did the match pan out?
Simone Inzaghi's Inter dominated the game but were frustrated by Atletico keeper Jan Oblak for most of the night. Marcus Thuram and Martinez missed chances alongside goal-scorer Arnautovic. Arnautovic finally broke the shackles as he showed his composure to score from a narrow angle after Oblak saved Martinez's initial effort. Atletico are still alive and Inter have work to do in Madrid.