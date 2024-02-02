Southampton have scored 46 goals in 22 games (Photo credit: X/@SouthamptonFC)

Southampton are unbeaten in 22 matches: Decoding the stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 05:16 am Feb 02, 2024

What's the story Southampton are enjoying a brilliant 2023-24 season as they aim for a Premier League return. The Saints are unbeaten in 22 matches across competitions and will want to continue in the same vein. Southampton's last match was in the FA Cup fourth round as Stuart Armstong's late strike allowed them to draw 1-1 versus Watford. Here we decode their unbeaten run.

Record

Southampton broke this 103-year-old club record

Before a 1-1 draw versus Watford, Southampton claimed a 3-1 victory over Swansea City in the Championship on matchday 28. It marked an unbeaten run of 21 matches which saw them break a 103-year-old record. Southampton eclipsed their best unbeaten run in all competitions since joining the Football League in 1920. They are unbeaten in 20 league games and 21 in all competitions.

Run

46 goals scored in this unbeaten run; just 14 conceded

In this run of 22 unbeaten matches, Southampton have clocked 16 wins and six draws. Southampton have scored a whopping 46 goals in this period. Notably, the Saints have scored one goal at least in each of their last 22 matches. Meanwhile, they have shipped in just 14 goals during this period. Southampton's last defeat came on September 23 against Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Information

Nine clean sheets during this run

Southampton have kept nine clean sheets in this run of 22 games unbeaten. Meanwhile, they have scored four-plus goals in four matches with the best result coming against Swansea on December 26 in the Championship (5-0).

Championship

Southampton are third spot in the Championship standings

Southampton have been playing free-flowing football and are third in the 2023-24 Championship standings. They have amassed 58 points from 28 Championship matches while registering seven draws and suffering four defeats. Only Leicester City (69) and Ipswich Town (59) are ahead of the Saints. Southampton have scored the second-most goals (53) while losing the joint second-least matches (4).

Armstrong

Adam Armstong has 25-goals involvement this season

Adam Armstong has been Southampton's most productive player this season with 14 goals and 11 assists in the 2023-24 Championship. The forward is third-highest in the goals tally behind Sammie Szmodics (16) and Morgan Whittaker (15). Armstrong leads the assists charts with Leif Davis trailing him (10). He is the only player with 10-plus goals and 10-plus assists in the 2023-24 Championship.

Key players

A look at Southampton's key players

Following Armstrong's tally, Che Adams is Southampton's second-highest goal-scorer with eight goals in the 2023-24 Championship. Southampton custodian Gavin Bazunu has registered eight clean sheets while being exceptional with his passing range. Samuel Edozie and Ryan Fraser have also scored five goals each while providing two and one assist respectively. Stuart Armstong has also netted three goals while providing four assists.

Relegation

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season

After 11 years of stay in the Premier League, Southampton had to face relegation last season following their 2-0 defeat at home against Fulham. This was their first relegation from the Premier League since the 2004-05 season and their relegation from the top flight overall. The Saints finished in 20th position (last) in the 2022-23 Premier League standings, winning only six league matches.