Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City pip Brentford 1-0: Key stats

What's the story Manchester City edged past Brentford with a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in the 2023-24 Premier League. Erling Haaland was the difference between the two teams as he scored the winning goal in the 71st minute from a swift counter-attack. This was City's 17th win of the ongoing league campaign as they rose to second place in the standings. Here's more.

Haaland registers this unique Premier League record

As per Opta, Haaland has now scored against all 21 sides in the Premier League that he has faced. He is just the second footballer to have played against more than two teams in the competition and scored against all of them after Harry Kane. Kane has scored against all the 32 teams that he faced in the Premier League.

Some feats for Manchester City from this win

Manchester City are now unbeaten in their last 48 midweek Premier League fixtures at the Etihad Stadium (W42, D6). The last defeat they suffered in such a fixture at home was a 1-0 loss against Tottenham in May 2010. City have also won seven out of nine home matches against Brentford in all competitions. They lost this exact fixture last season.

17th Premier League goal of the season for Haaland

This was Haaland's 17th Premier League goal in his 20th appearance. Overall, in the 2023-24 season, he has scored 22 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions. Haaland has slammed home 53 goals in 55 Premier League appearances across two seasons (A13). Overall, the Norwegian goal-scoring machine has netted 74 goals in 81 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions.

Julian Alvarez created the opening

It was a brilliant counter-attack but Julian Alzarez provided the assist for Haaland's winning goal. The Argentine has registered seven assists in the Premier League and all seven have come this season. He has netted eight goals in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

Ederson matches Joe Hart's Premier League record

This was Ederson's seventh clean sheet of the 2023-24 Premier League. Overall, this was his 109th clean sheet in the Premier League for Manchester City. As per Squawka, he has matched former City custodian Joe Hart's record for most clean sheets in the competition for the Citizens (109). While Hart achieved it in 266 games, Ederson did it in 241 matches.

Here's the match summary

Manchester City were the better side from the first minute as they created many chances. Mark Flekken kept Brentford in the game. He came up with a double save to stop Manuel Akanji's long-range effort and then denied Ruben Dias from close range. It was a scrappy second half until Haaland scored the opening goal. Haaland almost scored again but was ruled offside.

Manchester City rise to second spot in 2023-24 league standings

This was Manchester City's 17th win in 25 matches in the 2023-24 Premier League. City have moved into second spot in the Premier League standings. They are just a point behind league leaders Liverpool (57). Meanwhile, Brentford suffered their 14th defeat of the ongoing league campaign. Thomas Frank's men are in 14th position with 25 points.