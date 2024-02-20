Sai Kishore guided Tamil Nadu to the Ranji Trophy knockouts after seven years

Ranji Trophy 2024 quarter-finals: Decoding the key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:31 pm Feb 20, 202408:31 pm

What's the story Following the conclusion of the league stage, the quarter-final lineups are out for the 2024 Ranji Trophy. Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai will host the likes of Karnataka, Andra Pradesh, Baroda, and Saurashtra in the quarter-finals respectively. The top two teams from every group have qualified for the knockouts, beginning on February 23. Here we decode the stats.

Why does this story matter?

The top two teams from each group in the 2024 Ranji Trophy have made it to the quarter-finals. The four teams that topped the group will take on teams that finished second from other groups while also securing hosting rights. Hyderabad and Meghalaya topped the Plate division. They will play in the Elite group from next season. Goa and Manipur were relegated.

Vidarbha topped Group A

Vidarbha were excellent in Group A, winning five matches while only losing to second-placed Saurashtra. They also played a draw versus Rajasthan. Most of Vidarbha's wins were extremely convincing. Skipper Akshay Wadkar has been their highest run-getter this season with 431 runs. He has slammed six fifties. Aditya Sarwate and Aditya Thakare are the joint-highest wicket-takers for Vidarbha with 31 dismissals each.

Star-studded Mumbai were brilliant in the league stage

Mumbai﻿ played an aggressive brand of cricket and won five out of seven league games to qualify for the knockouts. They topped Group B and only suffered a defeat against Uttar Pradesh. Mohit Avasthi with 31 wickets is Mumbai's highest wicket-taker this season. He owns three fifers. Meanwhile, Bhupen Lalwani is their leading run-getter with 393 runs, courtesy of five fifties and a ton.

Tamil Nadu enter Ranji Trophy quarter-finals after seven years

Tamil Nadu last reached the Ranji Trophy knockout rounds in the 2016-17 season. They have struggled in recent times but under the captaincy of Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, they have risen like a phoenix. They won four out of seven encounters while suffering a defeat. Sai Kishore has returned with 38 scalps while Narayan Jagadeesan has amassed 775 runs, which includes a 321-run knock.

Only unbeaten team in 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign

Madhya Pradesh will be aiming for the Ranji Trophy crown as they were unbeaten in the league stage. They won four out of seven matches while registering three draws against Uttarakhand, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh. Kumar Kartikeya is MP's leading wicket-taker with 34 scalps this season. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer is their leading run-scorer with 510 runs. He has slammed four fifties and a ton.

A look at the second-placed teams

Saurashtra finished second in Group A as they played out an extra draw in comparison to Vidarbha while also losing to Haryana. Andhra pipped Bengal despite two draws and a solitary defeat against Mumbai. They drew their last two matches. Karnataka finished second in Group C. They drew three matches and only lost to Gujarat. Baroda qualified from Group D despite winning three matches.

Key players from the second-placed teams

Saurashtra's Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 Ranji Trophy with 39 scalps. Andhra skipper Ricky Bhui is the leading run-getter this season with 861 runs. He owns four centuries. Vyshak Vijaykumar has scalped 34 wickets for Karnataka this season. He owns two four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. Baroda's Sashwat Rawat returned with 628 runs, courtesy of three centuries.

A look at the quarter-final schedule

The 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-final round will commence on February 24 at 9:30am IST. Vidarbha will host Karnataka in the first quarter-final at the VCA stadium. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will take on defending champions Saurashtra at the SNR College ground. Mumbai will lock horns against Baroda at the MCA Cricket Ground while Madhya Pradesh will host Andhra at the Holkar Stadium.