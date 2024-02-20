Sri Lanka will be aiming to win the T20I series 3-0 against Afghanistan

What's the story Afghanistan will look to fight for pride in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Wednesday, February 21. The Lankan Lions have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. So Ibrahim Zadran's men will aim to avoid the whitewash when they take the field again. While the first match was well-contested, SL outplayed Afghanistan in the second clash.

Venue, pitch report and streaming details

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will host the entirety of the T20I series between SL and Afghanistan. The venue offers a batting-friendly pitch but bowlers will be in action if they mix up their pace. 140 is the average first innings score here. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match while fans can live-stream it on Sony LIV from 7:00pm IST.

A look at the head-to-head records

SL and Afghanistan have featured in six T20Is and the hosts have the edge over the visitors. SL has won four matches while Afghanistan have tasted success only twice. One of Afghanistan's two victories came in the Asian Games quarter-finals in China.

Here's the summary of the second T20I

Sri Lanka were off to a good start before they were derailed in the middle overs. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Angelo Mathews played crucial knocks while adding 66 runs together. This helped SL reach a decent total of 187/6. Mohammad Nabi starred with 2/25. In reply, Afghanistan never got going and was bundled out for only 115. Mathews returned with 2/9 from his two overs.

A look at the probable XIs

SL probable lineup: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, and Matheesha Pathirana. Afghanistan probable lineup: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Pathirana has been sensational for SL in the T20 series with six wickets from two matches. In five T20Is against Afghanistan, Hasaranga has returned with seven wickets at an outrageous 4.94 economy rate. Gurbaz has amassed 401 runs for Afghanistan in T20Is since the start of 2023. However, he is yet to fire in this series. Farooqi and Omarzai have claimed four wickets each.

