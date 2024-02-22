Liverpool thumped Luton 4-1 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League leaders Liverpool tame Luton Town 4-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:17 am Feb 22, 202403:17 am

What's the story Liverpool came from behind to beat Luton Town 4-1 to extend their lead to four points over Manchester City. Playing their 26th match of the season, Liverpool had gone down 1-0 in the first half with a goal from Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene. Liverpool rallied back in an inspired second-half with goals from Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott. Here's more.

Next Article

Information

Liverpool became the first side to script this record

As per Opta, in Mohamed Salah (19), Diogo Jota (14), Darwin Nunez (13), Gakpo (11), and Díaz (10), Liverpool are the first team in Europe's top-five leagues to have five players reach 10+ goals in all competitions this season.

Duo

Key numbers for Gakpo and Diaz

Gakpo has raced to 12 Premier League goals for the Reds, including five this season. In 45 matches, he has 17 goals involvement (A5). In 35 matches this season, Gakpo owns 11 goals. Overall, the Dutchman has 18 goals in 61 appearances. Diaz scored his 14th Premier League goal, including six this season. In 81 matches, he owns 21 goals for Liverpool.

Do you know?

Mac Allister provided two assists for Liverpool

Former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided 2+ assists in a single game for the first time in his Premier League career. In 119 Premier League games, he has 18 goals and 8 assists. He has five goals involvement for Liverpool (A3 G2).

van Dijk

A unique record for Virgil van Dijk

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, van Dijk has scored 18 Premier League goals. This is at least four times more than any other defender. 12 of those have come at Anfield, now the most of any Liverpool defender at home in the competition, surpassing Sami Hyypia's 11. Former Southampton defender van Dijk owns 22 goals in the Premier League.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Liverpool managed 29 attempts with 13 shots on target. Luton had three shots on target from 13 attempts. Jurgen Klopp's men clocked 62% ball possession and an 82% pass accuracy. The Reds have 60 points from 26 matches (W18 D6 L2). Liverpool are the first side to surpass 60 goals this season (63). Luton are 18th with 20 points from 25 matches (L15).

LIVLUT

How did the match pan out?

The Hatters went ahead early on to make sure they kept the lead intact until half-time. For the Reds, Diaz had two solid chances but misfired. Van Dijk scored from a corner in the 56th minute before Mac Allister's second assist saw Gakpo score. Andy Robertson then assisted Diaz for the third. Elliott scored in the 90th minute to complete the rout.

Information

Contrasting records for the two sides

As per Opta, Liverpool have recovered 22 points from losing positions this season. It's their joint-most in a Premier League campaign (also in 2008-09). The Hatters are yet to keep a single clean sheet away this season. Luton have conceded 29 league goals away.