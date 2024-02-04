Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund were on the scoresheet for United (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United sink West Ham 3-0: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:43 pm Feb 04, 202410:43 pm

What's the story Manchester United brushed aside West Ham in a 3-0 win on matchday 23 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Rasmus Hojlund scored the opening goal for the Red Devils followed by a second-half brace from Alejandro Garnacho. This is United's 12th victory of the ongoing league campaign. They are unbeaten in the last five matches in all competitions. Here are the key stats.

Manchester United

Manchester United registered these exceptional stats against West Ham

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League home matches against West Ham. United have won their last four home games against West Ham at home. They have now matched Sunderland's record against Manchester City. Notably, London clubs have won just one of their last 20 Premier League away games against Manchester United (D3, L16).

Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund scripted these feats

As per Opta, Rasmus Hojlund is only the second player to score on his 21st birthday in the Premier League. He share this unique record with Noel Whelan in December 1995. He also became the youngest player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances for Manchester United. Hojlund has now scored five goals in six matches for the club across all competitions.

Information

10 Premier League appearances for Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Maino became the sixth-youngest player to make 10 Premier League appearances for Manchester United at the age of 18 years, 291 days. Interestingly, he is just a day older than Cristiano Ronaldo was on his 10th Premier League appearance in 2003.

David Moyes

Moyes remains winless in 17 Premier League games

West Ham United manager David Moyes remains winless in 17 Premier League away games at Old Trafford (D4, L13). In Premier League history, the only instance of a manager taking charge of more away games at a stadium without winning is also Moyes. He is winless at Stamford Bridge (18 matches) and Anfield (19).

Information

Most assists provided by Portuguese players in Premier League history

Bruno Fernandes has amassed 38 assists in the Premier League. As per Squawka, he has provided the second-most assists in the PL among Portuguese players. Interestingly, Bruno has surpassed Ronaldo, who has amassed 37 assists in the Premier League. Only Nani is ahead of him.

Summary

Here's the match summary

West Ham almost opened the scoring from a James Ward-Prowse corner as Tomas Soucek's effort was denied by Andre Onana. Eventually, Hojlund broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute with a fine strike. In the second half, Garnacho doubled the lead with a deflected effort. The 19-year-old completed his brace in the 84th minute. West Ham had very few opportunities throughout the game.

Information

Victor Lindelof accomplished 250 appearances for Manchester United

Victor Lindelof completed 250 matches for Manchester United. The Swedish defender has scored four goals for the Red Devils since joining from Benfica in 2017. Overall, he has played 172 Premier League matches for United and all four goals have come in the league.

Information

Most defeats in the Premier League as manager

As per Squawka, Moyes has now lost more Premier League games than any other manager in the league's history. This defeat against United marked his 239th loss in the Premier League. He has surpassed Harry Redknapp's record of 238 defeats in the competition's history.

Points table

Manchester United move up to sixth spot

With their 12th league win of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, Manchester United have moved up to sixth spot in the standings. They have compiled 38 points from 23 matches while suffering nine defeats and amassing two draws. The Red Devils are still eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (46). Meanwhile, seventh-placed West Ham suffered their seventh league defeat this season.

Information

Scott McTominay registers his maiden assist this season

Scott McTominay provided the assist for Garnacho's second goal. The versatile midfielder registered just his fourth assist in 164 Premier League matches. He owns six goals and an assist for the club in the Premier League 2023-24 season.