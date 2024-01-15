AC Milan hammer AS Roma 3-1 in Serie A: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

AC Milan hammer AS Roma 3-1 in Serie A: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:24 am Jan 15, 202405:24 am

AC Milan thrashed AS Roma 3-1 (Photo credit: X/@acmilan)

AC Milan thrashed AS Roma 3-1 on matchday 20 of the Serie A 2023-24 season. Yacine Adli scored in the 11th minute for Milan before Olivier Giroud made it 2-0 in the 56th minute. Leandro Parides scored a penalty to pull one back for Roma before Theo Hernandez killed the contest late on. Roma have struggled this season as Milan picked three vital points.

2/4

Milan claim their 13th win of the season

Milan have raced to 42 points after 20 games, claiming what was their 13th win (D3 L4). Roma are ninth, suffering their 7th defeat of the season. In terms of match stats, Milan clocked 17 attempts, managing five shots on target. Roma had five shots in target from 12 attempts. Roma edged past Milan in terms of ball possession (52%),

3/4

Key records scripted in the contest

As per Opta, Milan are unbeaten in 12 of their 13 games against Roma in the Serie A (W8 D4). Milan are unbeaten in their last six home games against Roma in the Serie A (W4 D2). Roma, who have 29 points after 20 matches, recorded their lowest tally in a Serie A season after 20 matches since the 2002-03 season (27 points).

4/4

43rd goal for Giroud in Milan colors

Giroud has raced to 10 Serie A goals for Milan this season. For the 3rd successive season, he has clocked 10-plus goals in the Serie A. He now has 34 goals in 79 Serie A matches. Overall, the Frenchman owns 43 goals in 109 appearances.