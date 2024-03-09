Next Article

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United beat Everton 2-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:13 pm Mar 09, 202408:13 pm

What's the story Manchester United saw off Everton 2-0 on matchday 28 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Alejandro Garnacho won two penalties for United which were converted by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford respectively. Everton managed more shots on United's goal but could not covert. United were lacklustre at times with misplaced passes and allowing Everton a sniff. However, two two penalties seemed enough.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Everton had a solic chance early on but it was United who scored first. Garnacho was tripped by James Tarkowski and the penalty decision stood after a VAR check. Fernandes was calm and found the net. Fernandes had a solid free-kick saved by Jordan Pickford before Rashford converted his penalty following Garnacho being tripped by Ben Godfrey. United were flat in the second half.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

United managed 15 attempts compared to Everton's 23. Erik ten Hag's men managed 8 shots on target with the visitors clocking six. United had 81% pass accuracy and 51% ball possession. After 28 matches, United remain sixth with 47 points (W15 D2 L11). United's goal difference is zero. Everton are 16th with 25 points collected. It was their 13th defeat.

Do you know?

Unique records for Manchester United

As per Opta, Garnacho is the first ever Manchester United player to win two penalties in the same Premier League game. Meanwhile it's also the first time the Red Devils have had two different penalty scorers in the first half of a Premier League game.

Duo

Key Premier League stats for Fernandes and Rashford

Making his 151st Premier League appearance, Fernandes, who played as a false nine versus Everton, scored his 48th goals (A39). 17 of his goals have been penalties. Fernandes now has 10 Premier League goals involvement this season (G4 A6). Playing his 266th Premier League match, Rashford has raced to 83 goals (A39). He scored his 8th league penalty. Rashford owns seven goals this season.

Records

United boss the show against Everton with these records

Since the start of last season, United have done the double over Everton in the Premier League, winning all four league meetings. Everton have won just one of their last 31 Premier League games at Old Trafford (D8 L22). United's 41 wins against Everton in the league is now their best record, surpassing 40 wins against Aston Villa.

Information

Everton in search of a win

It has been 11 Premier League matches since Everton last won in the league. Sean Dyche's men have lost six and drawn five matches during this period. Everton's longest run without a win is 12 matches back in 1994.

Fernandes

Fernandes attains these feats

As per Squawka, Fernandes has created more chances (415) and more big chances (85) than any other player in the Premier League since he made his debut in February 2020. Fernandes has equaled former Manchester United stars Dimitar Berbatov, Robin van Persie and Dwight Yorke in terms of Premier League goals for the club (48). Fernandes scored his 11th league penalty at Old Trafford.