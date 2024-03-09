Next Article

Rishad's knock was laced with seven sixes

Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain accomplishes unique milestones with fifty against SL

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:26 pm Mar 09, 202406:26 pm

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Bangladesh all-rounder Rishad Hossain scored a fighting fifty in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet. He reignited Bangladesh's hopes following a terrible top-order collapse. Rishad ended up scoring 53 off 30 balls, a knock laced with seven sixes. The dasher accomplished a couple of crucial milestones with this knock. Here are his stats.

Knock

A valiant effort from Rishad

A stunning fourth-over hat-trick from Nuwan Thushara meant Bangladesh were tottering at 32/6 when Rishad arrived to bat in the eighth over. W hile the hosts looked entirely down and out at this point, Rishad led their fightback with 30-plus stands with Mahedi Hasan (19) and Taskin Ahmed (31). He eventually fell prey to Maheesh Theekshana in the 17th over.

Stats

Maiden T20I fifty for Rishad

Playing his ninth T20I, Rishad slammed his maiden fifty as he has raced to 71 runs. Meanwhile, this was also Rishad's maiden T20 fifty as he now owns 122 runs in the format. The leg-spinner, who claimed 2/35 earlier in the game, has scalped six T20I wickets so far. With the ball, he has taken 18 T20 wickets with his economy being over eight.

Milestone

Second Bangladesh batter to accomplish this feat

As mentioned, Rishad became just the second Bangladesh player to slam a T20I fifty while batting at number eight or lower. He joined Afif Hossain, who scored 52 in the 2019 Mirpur T20I against Zimbabwe. Rishad's tally of seven sixes is the most for a full-member team batter while batting at eight or lower in T20Is.

Information

Do you know?

Rishad became the first Bangladesh batter to slam seven sixes in a T20I innings. He went past fellow teammate Jaker Ali, who cleared the fence six times en route to his 68 in the opener of the just-concluded series.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Kusal Mendis smashed a career-best 86 as the Lankans posted 174/7 in 20 overs. Thushara's fifer then silenced the hosts as they were bundled out for 146. The Lankans hence claimed a 28-run win. Besides Rishad, Taskin scored a fighting 31 while batting at number nine. With this win, Sri Lanka clinched the three-match series 3-1.