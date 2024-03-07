Next Article

Jaiswal took just 16 innings to reach the landmark (Source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes second-fastest Indian to 1,000 Test runs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:33 pm Mar 07, 202404:33 pm

What's the story The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal has accomplished yet another milestone as he has become the second-fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 Test runs. The southpaw accomplished the milestone with his 29th run on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala. Jaiswal took just 16 innings to reach the landmark. Here we look at his stats.

Feat

Jaiswal goes past Pujara

As mentioned, Jaiswal completed 1,000 Test runs in 16 innings of nine Test matches. He displaced Cheteshwar Pujara as the second-fastest Indian to the mark. The latter reached the milestone in 18 innings. Meanwhile, Vinod Kambli (14 innings) continues to be the fastest Indian to get the feat. WI's Everton Weekes and England's Herbert Sutcliffe jointly hold the overall record (12 innings each).

knock

Jaiswal slams another fine fifty

Continuing his stellar form, Jaiswal slammed another fine fifty. With the help of five boundaries and three maximums, he made a 58-ball 57. All his sixes came in a solitary over of Shoaib Bashir. The latter eventually earned redemption, by dismissing the southpaw. Meanwhile, responding to England's first innings total of 218, Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal added 104 runs for the first wicket.

Series tally

Over 700 runs in the series

Jaiswal has been in terrific form in Test cricket. He is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series, having smashed 712 runs at an incredible average of 89. The tally now includes two double-tons and three half-centuries. His preceding scores in the series read 73, 37, 10, 214*, 209, 17, 80, and 15.

Milestones

Jaiswal joins Gavaskar on this list

Jaiswal has become the second Indian batter to slam 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. He has joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who slammed 774 runs in the 1971 away series against West Indies and 732 runs in the 1978-79 home series against WI. Hence, Jaiswal's tally of 712 runs is the most for an Indian batter in a Test series against England.

Feats

Jaiswal owns these records

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Jaiswal became the third Indian to convert his first three Test tons into 150-plus scores. Jaiswal also became the third Indian to hammer two double-tons in a bilateral Test series. He joined Virat Kohli (versus Sri Lanka, 2017) and Vinoo Mankad (vs New Zealand, 1955). Jaiswal also became the first Indian to hammer two Test double-tons against England.

Numbers

A stunning ton on debut for Jaiswal

Jaiswal kick-started his Test career with a bang, slamming a magnificent 171 against West Indies on debut last year. His following two tons, which have come in the ongoing series, were converted into double-hundreds. Meanwhile, Jaiswal has an average of 68.53 in Test cricket as he owns four fifties besides three tons. He has raced to 1,028 runs in the format.