Shami will undergo a surgery in the UK

Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:11 pm Feb 22, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League, as per PTI. According to the latest development, the speed merchant, who has been out of action due to a left ankle injury, will undergo a surgery in the UK. The Gujarat Titans pacer has been out of action since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in November.

Next Article

Source

What did the source say?

"Shami was in London in last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon." "But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for UK," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Details

Shami likely to miss T20 WC

While Shami was selected in India's Test squad for the two-match away series against South Africa in December-January, the ankle injury did not allow him to play any game. He hence is not a part of India's squad for the ongoing Test series against England. Meanwhile, the report says Shami is unlikely to regain fitness for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in June.

Stats

Presenting his IPL numbers

Shami was in sensational form for GT in the last two seasons. He has scalped 48 wickets across 33 matches for the franchise at an average of 21.04. With 28 scalps at 18.64, he was the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023. Shami overall owns 127 IPL scalps at 26.86 He was also the highest wicket-taker of the 2024 WC with 24 wickets at 10.7.

GT

Major dent in GT's plans

Shami's unavailability is a major blow for GT, who qualified for the final in the last two seasons. While they tasted glory in their maiden outing in 2022, they lost the title clash to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year. With Hardik Pandya being traded to Mumbai Indians (MI), Shubman Gill will lead the Titans in the upcoming season.