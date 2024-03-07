Next Article

Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 700 runs in the ongoing Test series (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal matches Sunil Gavaskar's uncanny record in Test cricket

By Parth Dhall 04:16 pm Mar 07, 2024

What's the story Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal's incredible start to Test cricket will be remembered for years to come. After smashing a historic ton on Test debut, Jaiswal piled up a mountain of runs in the five-match series against England at home. In the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, Jaiswal became only the second Indian to smash 700 runs in a bilateral Test series.

Jaiswal crosses 700-run mark

Jaiswal has been in sublime form. He is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing India-England series, having smashed over 700 runs at more than 90. The tally includes two double-tons and as many half-centuries. He crossed the 700-run mark with 45th run in the match (Day 1). His other scores in the series read 73, 37, 10, 214*, 209, 17, 80, and 15.

Jaiswal emulates legend Gavaskar

Jaiswal is the second Indian with 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. He matched the record of legend Sunil Gavaskar, who has the highest Test runs by an Indian in a bilateral series. The latter scored 774 runs (four Tests) in his debut Test series, in the Caribbean (1970/71). Gavaskar smashed 732 runs (six Tests) in the 1978/79 WI Test series at home.

Jaiswal goes past Virat Kohli

With his first run in the Dharamsala Test, Jaiswal broke a long-standing record of veteran batter Virat Kohli. The former now has the most runs for India in a Test series against England. Kohli scored 655 runs in the 2016/17 England series at home. Notably, Kohli also tallied 692 runs in the 2014/15 Border Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, wherein he smashed four tons.

Third player with this record

Jaiswal has also become the third player to complete 700 runs in a bilateral Test series in India. He has joined former West Indies batter Everton Weekes (779 runs in 1948/49) and Gavaskar (732 runs in 1978/79) on this list.

Second-fastest Indian to 1,000 Test runs

On Day 1, Jaiswal accomplished yet another milestone as he became the second-fastest Indian to complete 1,000 Test runs. The southpaw accomplished the milestone with his 29th run. Jaiswal took just 16 innings to reach the landmark. He displaced Cheteshwar Pujara, who reached the milestone in 18 innings. Meanwhile, Vinod Kambli (14 innings) continues to be the fastest Indian to get the feat.