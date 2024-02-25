Ashwin also completed 100 Test wickets versus England (Source: X/@BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second Indian with 350 home wickets (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:35 pm Feb 25, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Ravichandran Ashwin continues to script records as he has become the second Indian to complete 350 wickets in home Tests. The off-spinner accomplished the milestone with his second scalp against England in the fourth Test in Ranchi. Overall, he became the fifth bowler to attain this milestone. Besides this landmark, Ashwin also completed 400 Test wickets in Asia and 100 scalps against England.

Next Article

Spell

How has Ashwin fared in the game?

While Ashwin could only manage one wicket in England's first innings, he took a couple of quick wickets in the third innings to dent the visitors. He dismissed opener Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope off successive deliveries in the fifth over. With his third wicket in the game, Ashwin went past Anil Kumble to become the highest wicket-taker on Indian soil (Tests).

Elite list

Second Indian to get this feat

As mentioned, Ashwin has now gone past Anil Kumble's tally of 350 Test scalps at home. The former hence has become the highest wicket-taker in India (Tests). Playing his 59th home Test, Ashwin averages 21-plus as the tally includes 26 fifers (10WM: 6). Muttiah Muralitharan (493), James Anderson (434), and Stuart Broad (398) are the others with 350 or more Test scalps at home.

Information

Second-most Test fifers at home

Ashwin's tally of 26 fifers at home is only second to Muralitharan (45). His average of 21-plus is second-best among bowlers with at least 250 wickets at home. He trails Muralitharan (19.56) in this regard as well.

Ashwin vs England

100 Test wickets against England

With his first strike in the contest, Ashwin became the first Indian to complete 100 Test wickets against England. He now owns 102 wickets against them in 23 Tests, averaging 29-plus (5W: 6). Ashwin became just the second bowler after Anderson (147) to accomplish 100 wickets in India-England Tests. Australia is the only other team against which Ashwin owns 100-plus scalps (114).

Numbers in Asia

Third bowler to get this feat

Ashwin's 350th wicket at home also saw him complete 400 Test scalps in Asia. He became the third bowler to reach this milestone after Muralitharan (612) and Kumble (419). Playing his 68th Test in Asia, Ashwin averages around 22. 30 of his 34 Test fifers have come in Asia. His remaining four five-wicket hauls have been recorded in West Indies.

Ashwin

500 Test wickets for Ashwin

The preceding game saw Ashwin become the second-fastest bowler to complete 500 Test scalps. Playing his 99th match, the 37-year-old has now raced to 504 wickets with his average being around 24. His tally of 34 Test fifers is only second to Kumble's 35 among Indian bowlers. The latter also happens to be the only Indian with more Test scalps than Ashwin (619).