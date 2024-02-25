Dhruv Jurel played a rescuing knock for India (Image source: X/@BCCI)

4th Test: Dhruv Jurel powers India to 307 against England

By Parth Dhall 11:58 am Feb 25, 202411:58 am

What's the story An extraordinary knock from Dhruv Jurel brought India back in the hunt in the ongoing 4th Test against England in Ranchi. He smashed a marvelous 90 as India raced to 307 in response to England's 353 in the first innings. Jurel added an innings-defining 76 runs with Kuldeep Yadav, who showed resilience. Meanwhile, spinner Shoaib Bashir took his maiden Test five-wicket haul.

Summary

A look at the innings summary

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early, however, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 82 runs. Once the Gill-Jaiswal partnership broke, India lost Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and R Ashwin (177/7) in quick succession. Jurel found support from Kuldeep, and the duo returned unscathed. They helped India cross 250 on Day 3 before Kuldeep departed. Jurel's brilliance propelled India past 300.

Jurel

A knock to remember for ages

India were down to 177/7 on the second evening. However, Jurel and Kuldeep joined forces and steadied the ship. The former showed a complete package of how to bat in Test cricket. His ability to farm the strike, rotate it, and score boundaries at crucial junctures was on display. Jurel smacked a defiant 90 off 149 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes).

Jaiswal

A superb knock from Jaiswal

India had a forgettable start after England were bowled out for 353 in the first innings. As mentioned, they lost Rohit, but Jaiswal and Gill got them past 80. Jaiswal eventually slammed 73 off 117 balls (8 fours and a six). This was his third half-century in the format. Spinner Bashir ended Jaiswal's bid for another century by knocking him over.

Record

Jaiswal scripts this record

Jaiswal has racked up 618 runs, the most by an Indian left-handed batter in a Test series. He is now the only Indian left-handed batter to score more than 600 runs in a Test series. Overall, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar tops this list among Indian batters. He scored 774 runs in his debut Test series in 1970/71.