Glenn Phillips raced past 900 T20I runs at home (Source: X/@ICC)

Glenn Phillips becomes fifth NZ batter to accomplish this feat

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:15 am Feb 25, 202411:15 am

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips played a fine knock against Australia in the third and final T20I in Auckland. It was a rain-curtailed affair in Auckland as Phillips made an unbeaten 24-ball 40. During the course, he also became just the fifth NZ batter to accomplish 900 runs on NZ soil. Here we look at his stats.

Next Article

Knock

A fine cameo from Phillips

Chasing the revised target to 126 in 10 overs, Phillips arrived with the scorecard reading 29/2 in 2.5 overs. He attacked the bowlers from the outset and kept the scoring rate healthy. However, Mark Chapman (17* off 15 balls) could not support him well from the other end as NZ could only manage 98/3. Phillips's knock was laced with five boundaries and two sixes.

Elite list

Fifth Kiwi batter to get this feat

Playing his 38th T20I at home, Phillips has raced to 906 runs at 34.84. The tally includes five fifties and a ton. Martin Guptill (1,967), Kane Williamson (1,333), Colin Munro (1,178), and Tim Seifert (909) are the only other batters with 900-plus T20I runs in NZ. Phillips's strike rate of 154.60 at home is only second to Munro (166.61) among the aforementioned names.

Stats

Here are his overall numbers

Phillips debuted against South Africa in Auckland in February 2017. He has since smashed 1,817 runs in 74 matches, averaging 33.03. Notably, he strikes at 143.29 and owns two hundred besides 10 fifties. Against Australia, he has raced to 217 runs in 10 games at an excellent strike rate of 143.70.

Summary

Here is the match summary

Australia were off to a fine start as Travis Head (33) and Matthew Short (27) made great use of the powerplay overs. ﻿Glenn Maxwell (20) and Josh Inglis (14*) played cameos as Australia were 118/4 in 10.4 overs when rain concluded their innings. Phillips was the only Kiwi batter to score over 20 as the hosts lost by 27 runs (DLS method).