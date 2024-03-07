Next Article

Yashasvi Jaiswal has the most runs for India in a Test series against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks this Test record of legend Virat Kohli

What's the story Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to break records in the ongoing Test series against England. With his first run in the 5th and final Test in Dharamsala, Jaiswal broke a long-standing record of legend Virat Kohli. The former now has the most runs for India in a Test series against England. Kohli scored 655 runs in the 2016/17 England series at home.

Form

Most runs in the series

Jaiswal has hit the purple patch quite early in his Test career. He is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing India-England series, having smashed over 655 runs at more than 90. The tally includes two double-tons and as many half-centuries. His scores in the series read 1*(ongoing), 73, 37, 10, 214*, 209, 17, 80, and 15.

Record

Jaiswal goes past Kohli

With this exploits in the Ranchi Test, Jaiswal equaled Kohli's record of scoring the most runs for India in a Test series against England. The latter hammered 655 runs from five Tests at an incredible average of 109.16 in the 2016/17 home series against England. Jaiswal surpassed Kohli on this list with his first run in Dharamsala.

Record

Most runs by an Indian after eight Tests

By smashing 971 runs, Jaiswal broke legend Sunil Gavaskar's record of scoring the most runs by an Indian after eight Tests. The latter slammed 938 runs in what was a formidable start to his illustrious Test career (first eight Tests). Notably, Gavaskar slammed 774 runs in his maiden Test series (in WI, 1970/71), the most runs by an Indian in a series.

Records

Other feats attained by Jaiswal

Jaiswal has the most by an Indian left-handed batter in a Test series. He is the only Indian left-handed batter with over 600 runs in this regard. In Rajkot, Jaiswal displaced Sourav Ganguly as the left-handed Indian batter with the most runs in a Test series. The former slammed a record-breaking double-century in that innings.