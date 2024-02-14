Nissanka smashed a fiery 118 versus the Afghans (Photo credit: X/@OfficialSLC)

Pathum Nissanka slams 118 versus Afghanistan, surpasses 2,000 ODI runs

By Rajdeep Saha 10:10 pm Feb 14, 202410:10 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a superb century in the third and final ODI versus Afghanistan on Wednesday. Nissanka smashed 118 runs from 101 balls to help his side tame the visitors by seven wickets. The right-handed batter added a solid 173 runs alongside Avishka Fernando (91). Earlier, the Afghans were folded for 266. Here we decode Nissanka's stats.

Knock

Nissanka stars in massive Lankan win

Nissanka and Fernando handed Sri Lanka a neat start as they attacked from both ends. The runs came quickly and the Afghan bowlers didn't have any answers. Fernando missed out on his ton, scoring 91 from 66 balls. He fell in the 23rd over. Nissanka carried on and made sure he got to his ton. He added another 78 runs alongside Kusal Mendis.

Runs

2,000 ODI runs for Nissanka; average of 76.44 versus Afghanistan

Nissanka hit 16 fours and two sixes in his knock of 118. He had a strike rate worth 116.83. In 52 ODIs, Nissanka has gone past 2,000 runs (2,074) at 44.12. He owns five tons and 13 fifties. Versus the Afghans, Nissanka averages 76.44 (100s: 2, 50s: 2). Notably, he hit a maiden double-century in the first ODI.

Records

Nissanka gets past 1,000 home ODI runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka has raced past 1,000 ODI runs at home, playing his 22nd match. He owns 1,060 runs at an average of 53. He registered his 3rd ODI ton at home (50s: 5). Meanwhile, the classy batter has 325 runs in away matches (home of opposition) at 25. In 16 matches at neutral venues, Nissanka has scored 689 runs at 49.21.

Information

Nissanka goes past 1,500 runs in Asia

Another milestone Nissanka attained was going past 1,500 runs in Asia. In 36 matches, he has hammered 1,533 runs at 46.45. This was his third ton in Asia (50s: 10).

Information

Second-highest opening stand for Nissanka-Fernando versus the Afghans

After adding a record 182 runs in the first ODI, Nissanka and Fernando recorded a stand of 173 in the 3rd ODI as mentioned above. This is now the second-highest opening stand in Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODIs.