Sri Lanka humble Afghanistan in 2nd ODI, seal series: Stats

What's the story Sri Lanka thrashed Afghanistan in the second ODI held in Pallekele by 155 runs. With the win, the hosts have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. While Afghanistan gave some fight in the opener, they were completely outplayed in the second clash. SL batted well and their bowlers executed their plans brilliantly as they bowled out Afghanistan for only 153.

Here's the match summary

Batting first, SL lost their openers within the first ten overs but Sadeera Samawickrama and Kusal Mendis added 103 runs together. Later, Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage produced a fantastic 111-run partnership. Asalanka also added 50 runs with Wanindu Hasaranga as SL posted 308/6. In reply, Afghanistan only managed 153 thanks to fifties from Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah. Hasaranga starred with 4/27.

Kusal Mendis

A brilliant knock from Mendis

Mendis was out in the middle when SL were in a spot of bother after losing their openers. He played a 65-ball 61, registering his 28th ODI fifty. His 103-run partnership with Samarawickrama pulled SL out of trouble and laid the platform for other batters. Mendis has compiled 3,715 runs from 126 ODIs at 32.87. Besides 28 fifties, he owns three centuries in ODIs.

Sadeera

A fine hand from Samarawickrama

SL were 32/2 when Samarawickrama came to the crease. He consolidated with Mendis and added 103 runs together to take SL to safer shores. Samarawickrama scored 52 off 61 deliveries, hammering his eighth ODI fifty and his maiden half-century against Afghanistan. Samarawickrama has amassed 1,144 runs from his 37th ODI at an average of 38.13. He has been in good form in recent times.

Asalanka

A match-defining 97* from Asalanka

Asalanka played the knock of the match with his 74-ball 97* which elevated SL's total to 308/6 in 50 overs. The southpaw compiled his 11th ODI fifty and his third against Afghanistan. Asalanka has amassed 1,765 runs in 55 ODIs at an average of 43.04. The 26-year-old has compiled 352 runs against Afghanistan in 10 matches at an impressive average of 70.40.

Liyanage

Janith Liyanage provided great support to Asalanka

Janith Liyanage provided great support to Asalanka as he played a big role in their 111-run partnership, which helped SL cross the 250-run mark. His 50-run knock was laced with two boundaries and as many sixes. Liyanage slammed his second ODI fifty and has now raced to 169 runs in five matches. His highest ODI score of 95 came against Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Bowlers

How did the Afghanistan bowlers fare?

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan with 3/56. He has raced to 16 wickets from 24 ODIs. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmed and Noor Ahmad have claimed 1/55, 1/55, and 1/54 respectively. While Farooqi has scalped 39 wickets from 29 ODIs, Qais has returned with four wickets from two ODIs. Noor has claimed eight wickets from nine ODIs.

Ibrahim Zadran

A watchful knock from Ibrahim

Ibrahim played a watchful knock for Afghanistan after the visitors lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early on. He scored a 76-ball 54, registering his sixth ODI fifty. Interestingly, he also completed 2,500 runs in international cricket. He stitched a 97-run partnership with Rahmat before falling to Asitha Fernando. Ibrahim has amassed 1,345 runs from 30 matches at an average of 49.81 (50: 6, 100s: 5).

Rahmat Shah

A decent hand from Rahmat Shah

Rahmat continued his good form as he top-scored for Afghanistan with his 69-ball 63. This was his 27th ODI fifty and his sixth against the Lankan Lions in this format. He batted with great conviction before he was dismissed by Hasaranga. Afghanistan were in with a chance when he shared the partnership with Ibrahim. Rahmat has compiled 3,659 runs from 108 ODIs at 36.59.

Hasaranga

A match-winning spell from Hasaranga

Hasaranga was the highlight for SL with the ball in hand. He was in a great rhythm as he finished with 4/27. He scalped the wickets of Rahmat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib. Hasaranga claimed his second four-wicket haul as he raced to 78 wickets from 51 ODIs at 26.03. The leg-spinner has claimed 15 wickets in seven ODIs against Afghanistan.