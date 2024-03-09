Next Article

SL's Nuwan Thushara joins elite list with hat-trick versus Bangladesh

What's the story Sri Lanka's fast-bowling sensation Nuwan Thushara scripted history with a majestic hat-trick in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet. He became just the fifth from his nation to accomplish a T20I hat-trick. Thushara breathed fire with the ball in the fourth over of the innings, which was his first in the game. Here we look at his stats.

A stunning display from Thushara

He dismissed Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) with his very second ball. The back-of-the-lenghth inswinger shattered Shanto's stumps. Towhid Hridoy (0) was his next victim as Thushara disturbed his stumps as well but this time with a fast out-swinger. He bowled a similar delivery to Mahmudullah (0), who was trapped in front as Thushara completed his hat-trick.