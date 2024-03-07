Next Article

Jaiswal is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Record-breaking Yashasvi Jaiswal stands tall versus England: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:57 pm Mar 07, 2024

What's the story Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name on the record books with a solid half-century on Day 1 of the fifth Test being held in Dharamsala. Jaiswal hit a rapid 57 from 58 balls and added 104 runs for the opening wicket alongside skipper Rohit Sharma after England were bundled out for 218. Jaiswal has smashed several records and here we bring you the details.

Another knock of substance

Jaiswal and Rohit gave their side a superb start. Both players offered the right intent and were positive. England's spinners were either too full or quick and it helped India. Jaiswal's 57 was laced with five fours and three sixes. Shoaib Bashir dismissed the young southpaw, who went for a big shot in search of runs and was stumped. Jaiswal was in his element.

Jaiswal breaks Kohli's record

With his first run, Jaiswal broke Virat Kohli's record and now has the most runs for India in a Test series against England. Kohli scored 655 runs in the 2016-17 England series at home. Meanwhile, Jaiswal also surpassed Kohli's tally of 692 runs in the 2014-15 away series against the Aussies Down Under.

700-plus runs in the ongoing series

Jaiswal is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series, having smashed 712 runs at an incredible average of 89. Jaiswal became the second Indian batter to slam 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. He has joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who slammed 774 runs in the 1971 away series against West Indies and 732 runs in the 1978-79 home series against WI.

Jaiswal becomes second-fastest Indian to 1,000 Test runs

Jaiswal became the second-fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 Test runs. The southpaw accomplished the milestone with his 29th run. Jaiswal completed 1,000 Test runs in 16 innings of nine Test matches. He displaced Cheteshwar Pujara (18 innings) as the second-fastest Indian to the mark. Meanwhile, Vinod Kambli (14 innings) continues to be the fastest Indian to get the feat.

Joint-second highest average when reaching 1,000 runs among Indians

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal now owns the joint-second highest average at a time of reaching 1,000 Test runs among Indian players. Kambli (83.33) holds the record. Jaiswal (71.43) equaled Pujara's average.

Fourth-youngest Indian player to reach 1,000 runs

Jaiswal is now the fourth-youngest Indian player to reach 1,000 runs in the format. Sachin Tendulkar (19 years, 217 days) holds the record. Kapil Dev is second aged 21 years and 27 days. Ravi Shastri (21 years, 197 days) is next. Jaiswal attained the milestone aged 22 years and 70 days.

Unique records for Jaiswal

Jaiswal raced to 1,000 Test runs in his 9th match. He has equaled Everton Weekes, Herbert Sutcliffe and George Headley (9 matches each). Jaiswal recorded the milestone in his 239th day since making debut. 166 - Michael Hussey, 185 - Aiden Markram, 207 - Adam Voges and 227 - Andrew Strauss lead the show.

Most sixes against a team by an Indian in Tests

Jaiswal now owns the most sixes by an Indian against a team. He raced to 26 sixes from nine innings against England. He broke a long-standing record of Tendulkar, who hit 25 sixes versus Australia from 74 innings.

Jaiswal owns 1,028 runs at 68.53

Jaiswal has scored 1,028 runs at an average of 68.53. He has three centuries and four fifties under his belt. 214* versus England remains his best score. As per ESPNcricinfo, 712 of his runs have come at home and 316 have been in away matches.