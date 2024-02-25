Rohit Sharma has 11 tons in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma completes 4,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats

What's the story Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team skipper, has completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket. The Indian captain reached this mark on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England in Ranchi. Rohit, India's mainstay opener in the format, smashed a match-winning century against England in Rajkot. Besides completing 4,000 Test runs, Rohit has also reached 1,000 runs against England. Here are the stats.

58 Test appearances for Rohit

Rohit touched the 4,000-run mark with his 21st run in the match. He reached this landmark in his 58th Test. The Indian opener averages over 45 and has a strike rate of more than 55 in the format. The tally includes 11 tons and 16 half-centuries. Rohit has now played 100 innings in the ultimate format.

Over 2,200 Test runs at home

Rohit has been the nucleus of India's top order in home conditions. Over 2,200 of his total Test runs have come at home. While his batting average in 28 home Tests goes past 60, he has nine tons in this regard. In 28 away Tests, Rohit owns 1,613 runs at 33.60 (two tons). He has 122 runs from two Tests at neutral venues.

1,000 Test runs against England

In Rajkot, Rohit smashed his third century against England in Test cricket. On Day 1, he ended up scoring 131 runs off 196 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours and three maximums. in Ranchi, Rohit completed 1,000 runs against England in the format. Notably, England are the first side against whom Rohit has over 1,000 Test runs.