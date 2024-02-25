Zak Crawley smashed a 91-ball 60 in the second innings

Zak Crawley smashes 13th Test fifty, completes 2,500 runs: Stats

What's the story England batter Zak Crawley once again gave an exhibition of his exhilerating batting in the ultimate format. He smashed a 91-ball 60 after England gained a slender lead in the first innings. Crawley, who recorded his 13th half-century, also touched the 2,500-run mark in Test cricket. He helped England get past 100 after they coped with a couple of early blows.

A scintillating knock from Crawley

Crawley batted with his usual bravado while opening with Ben Duckett. While the former held his end, he lost Duckett and Ollie Pope on back-to-back deliveries (19/2). Crawley then took them past 60 along with Root, with the former doing the bulk of scoring. He departed shortly after England crossed the 100-run mark. He smashed 7 fours in his 91-ball knock.

Crawley still eyes a big hundred

Crawley has had some terrific starts in the ongoing series but failed to reach three figures. He recorded scores of 15 and 11 in the previous Test in Rajkot. In Vizag, Crawley went on to score twin half-centuries (76 and 73). Despite faring well, Crawley still eyes a maiden century on Indian soil in the format. He owns four fifties in this regard.

Crawley races to 2,500 Test runs

During the innings, Crawley also completed 2,500 runs in Test cricket. In 80 innings, the right-handed batter has raced to 2,532 runs at an average of 32.46. The tally includes 4 tons and 13 half-centuries. Crawley has been the flagbearer of England's Bazball ploy in the format. His blazing starts have been fruitful for them across conditions.