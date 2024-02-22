Lewandowski scored for Barcelona in the Champions League against Napoli (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Champions League: Robert Lewandowski breaks Lionel Messi's record for Barcelona

What's the story Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski scored for FC Barcelona against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg tie in Naples. Lewandowski smashed his goal in the 60th minute but it wasn't enough as Victor Osimhen equalized for the hosts in the 75th minute. Lewandowski has broken the unique record of superstar Lionel Messi for FC Barcelona. Here we present the details.

Lewandowski breaks Messi's record

As per Opta, Lewandowski has become the oldest scorer for FC Barcelona in a Champions League knockout game. The former Bayern Munich legend surpassed Lionel Messi, who held the previous record aged 33 years and 259 days when he scored against Paris Saint-Germain in March 2021. Messi's goal also came in the last 16.

93rd Champions League goal for Lewandowski

Lewandowski scored his 93rd Champions League goal in 117 appearances, including seven for Barcelona. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Messi (129). Lewandowski has played in 34 matches this season for Barcelona across competitions. He owns 18 goals (A6). Overall, he owns 51 goals in 80 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2022.

Lewandowski completed this milestone over the weekend

On matchday 25 of the La Liga 2023-24 season over the weekend, Lewandowski raced to 50 goals for FC Barcelona from 79 matches. Only Samuel Eto'o and Luis Suarez have reached 50 goals quicker than Lewandowski this century (68 games each). Lewandowski is third on the list, ahead of Ronaldinho (108) and Messi (117). He scored 33 goals last season.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Barcelona were the better side in the first half against Napoli but couldn't take their chances. They kept the Napoli goalkeeper busy with several attempts. Pedri assisted Lewandowski for the opener in the second half. Pedri collected the ball from the edge of Napoli's box and fed Lewandowski, who drilled a low shot. However, Napoli leveled when Osimhen found the net.