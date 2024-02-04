Cunha is only the fourth visiting player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Matheus Cunha hat-trick helps Wolves floor Chelsea 4-2: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:13 pm Feb 04, 202410:13 pm

What's the story Matheus Cunha maintained his solid form in the 2023-24 Premier League season, scoring a maiden hat-trick for Wolves, who downed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge by a 4-2 margin. Cole Palmer handed Chelsea the lead before Cunha levelled the score. Axel Disasi's own goal handed Wolves a 2-1 lead ahead of half-time. In the second half, Cunha scored twice before Thiago Silva pulled one back.

Next Article

Information

Cunha joins an illustrious club

As per Opta, Cunha is only the fourth visiting player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He joined Kanu for Arsenal in 1999, Robin van Persie for Arsenal in 2011, and Sergio Aguero for Manchester City in 2016.

Cunha

15 goals involvement in the Premier League 2023-24 season

Playing his 40th Premier League match, Cunha has raced to 11 goals and six assists. In the ongoing season, Cunha now has 15 goals involvement. He has amassed nine goals and six assists. Overall, he has 13 goals from 27 matches in all competitions for Wolves, including 11 this season.

Palmer

Palmer maintains his impressive form

Palmer is now the first Chelsea player aged 21 or under to hit double figures for goals in a Premier League season (10). Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer, has 10 goals and four assists this season for the Blues in the Premier League. He has 12 goals and 7 assists for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

Wolves

Wolves complete the double over Chelsea this season

After losing a dramatic seven-goal thriller versus Manchester United, Wolves were involved in a six-goal affair versus Chelsea. Wolves have now scored 37 goals and conceded 37. Notably, they have completed the double over Chelsea this season, having beaten them 2-1 earlier. Wolves are 10th in the standings with 32 points (W9). Chelsea suffered their 10th defeat this season and are 11th.

Stats

Unwanted records for the Blues

As per Opta, Chelsea have now conceded four-plus goals in four different matches this season in the Premier League. It's their most in a single league season since 1990-91 (4). Chelsea have conceded four-plus goals in successive league games (also 4-1 versus Liverpool) for the second time under Mauricio Pochettino this season. Before this Chelsea posted this unwanted record in 1989.

Records

Contrasting records for the two teams

As mentioned, Chelsea suffered their 10th Premier League defeat this season after 23 matches. Before this, Chelsea had reached 10 defeats in fewer games (18) back in 1993-94. Wolves have won their maiden top-flight away win against the Blues since March 1979. For the first time Wolves completed the league double over Chelsea since 1975.

CHEWOL

How did the match pan out?

Chelsea were ahead when Moises Caicedo's defence-splitting pass saw Palmer find the net. Moments later, Cunha was helped by a deflection after Caicedo was caught on the ball. Rayan Ait-Nouri met Pedro Neto's cutback as the ball in off Disasi for the second. Neto was superb as he assisted Cunha's second, who scored a penalty thereafter. Silva then headed in a late consolation.