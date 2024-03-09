Next Article

Harry Kane scored three goals for Bayern vs Mainz (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Harry Kane smashes his fourth Bundesliga hat-trick, registers these records

By Rajdeep Saha 10:23 pm Mar 09, 202410:23 pm

What's the story Harry Kane scored a sensational hat-trick for Bayern Munich on matchday 25 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season on Saturday. Kane scored his first, third, and seventh goal as Bayern thumped Mainz 8-1. Notably, this was Kane's fourth hat-trick in his debut season in the Bundesliga. He has been top-notch for the Bavarians and his goals have been a testament of greatness. Here's more.

Record

First player to score four hat-tricks in his debut season

As per Opta, Kane is the first player to score four hat-tricks in his debut season in Bundesliga. Kane has now equaled Jonathan Akpoborie, Alfreo Finnbogason, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Arjen Robben, and Tony Yeboah with four Bundesliga hat-tricks. Kane's previous hat-tricks this season have come against VfL Bochum, Darmstadt and Borussia Dortmund.

Do you know?

Kane breaks this record as well

Kane is the first player to score two-plus goals in eight different games in his first Bundesliga season. He broke the previous record of 7 by Uwe Seeler and Friedhelm Konietzka in 1963-64 and Toni Polster in 1993-94.

Kane

35-plus goals for the third time in his career

Kane has scored 35-plus goals in a single season across competitions for the third time in his career. He scored 41 goals in 48 games in 2017-18) and 35 goals in 38 games in 2016-17 for Tottenham Hotspur. In the ongoing season, Kane has smashed 36 goals in 34 games for Bayern.

Information

30 league goals in top-flight football for the third time

Kane has raced to 30 Bundesliga goals this season from 25 matches. For the third time in his career, Kane has reached the mark in top-flight league football. He scored 30 goals for Spurs in the Premier League in 2017-18 and 2022-23.

Do you know?

First player in Europe's top 5 leagues with 30-plus goals

Kane is now the first player in Europe's top 5 leagues to score 30 goals this season. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez owns 23 goals in the Serie A. Kylian Mbappe has 21 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

Information

45 goals involvement for Kane in 2023-24

Kane has 45 goals involvement this season as he steered clear of Mbappe (41). He owns 36 goals and nine assists in all competitions. Mbappe is the only other player with 40-plus goals involvement this season (41).

Bayern

Bayern tame Mainz 8-1

Jamal Musiala assisted Kane for the opener (13') before Leon Goretzka added to the score six minutes later. Nadiem Amiri pulled one back for Mainz (31'). Deep into injury time in first half, Goretzka assisted Kane. Musiala assisted thomas Muller for the 4th goal in the second half. Kane then assisted Musiala as Goretzka set up Serge Gnabry. Kane and Goretzka added two more.

Players

Key returns of all Bayern players involved in goals

Musiala assisted two goals and scored one. He owns eight goals and five assists this season. Goretzka scored a brace and assisted two goals. He owns six goals and 8 assists this season in Bundesliga. Veteran Muller scored his 147th Bundesliga goal and 240 across competitions for Bayern. Lastly, Gnabry scored his 2nd Bundesliga goals this season. Joshua Kimmich made his 5th league assist.