UEFA Champions League, FC Porto beat Arsenal 1-0: Key stats

What's the story FC Porto edged past Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie at home. A 94th-minute goal saw Porto break Arsenal's hearts, who looked to have come out unscathed. Arsenal will hope to overturn the deficit in the second leg at the Emirates. In a tight contest, Arsenal failed to clock a single shot on target. Here's more.

A look at the match stats

FC Porto clocked eight attempts to Arsenal's seven. Porto clocked two shots on target for Arsenal's nil. The Gunners dominated possession (65%) and had an 87% pass accuracy. They also earned 10 corners with the hosts managing one.

Galeno forces this unwanted record for Arsenal

As per Opta, Galeno, who came close to scoring in the first half, has scored the first ever 90th-minute winning goal conceded by Arsenal in a UEFA Champions League game. He is also FC Porto's latest winner on record (from 2003-04, excluding extra-time) in a match in the competition (93:22).

How did the match pan out?

Brazilian winger Galeno took a few touches before curling a wonderful finish into the net to hand Porto the winner. Earlier, Sergio Conceicao's side should have been ahead in the first half after Galeno hit a shot off the post and somehow put the rebound wide. However, he made amends later on. For Arsenal, William Saliba and Kai Havertz headed wide from corners.

8 goals involvement for Galeno in UCL 2023-24

Galeno scored his fifth Champions League goal this season (three assists). He has been directly involved in more Champions League goals than any other player this season (8). Galeno has scored nine goals in all competitions for Porto this season.

Unwanted Champions League records for the Gunners

This is the second time on record since 2003-04 Arsenal have failed to register a single shot on target in a Champions League game (also versus FC Barcelona in March 2011). Arsenal have now suffered five successive defeats in the Champions League knockout stages. AS Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic and FC Barcelona are the others to have posted this unwanted feat.