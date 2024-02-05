Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool script this unwanted Premier League record in North London

By Rajdeep Saha 01:03 am Feb 05, 202401:03 am

What's the story Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on matchday 23 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Sunday. Bukayo Saka handed Arsenal the lead before an own goal from defender Gabriel made it 1-1. In the second half, Gabriel Martinelli cashed in on an error to make it 2-1. Ibrahim Konate was sent off Liverpool late on before a third arrived.

No North London delight for Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just two of their last 34 games in the Premier League, winning 22 and drawing 10. Notably, both of their defeats have come in their visits to North London. Before this, the Reds lost against Spurs in September 2023 (2-1).

Arsenal

Arsenal close down on the Reds

Arsenal have gone second in the Premier League 2023-24 standings, collecting 49 points from 23 matches. Mikel Arteta's men collected their 15th win of the season (D4 L4). By conceding three goals, Liverpool now have the joint-fewest conceded alongside the Gunners (22). Manchester City are the only other side to concede 25 or less goals this season (24). Liverpool remain atop with 51 points.

Trio

Key numbers for Saka, Martinelli, and Trossard

Saka scored his 39th Premier League goal (157th appearance). He also owns 33 assists. In the ongoing season, Saka has amassed eight goals and 7 assists, taking his goals involvement to 15. Martinelli now has 31 goals in the Premier League, including five this season, alongside Leandro Trossard, who scored Arsenal's 3rd goal. Trossard owns 8 goals across competitions this season.

Do you know?

Back-to-back Premier League home games won against Klopp's Reds

As per Squawka, Arsenal have now won back-to-back Premier League home games against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for the first time, having won also in October 2022 by a 3-2 margin. And now, they won 3-1.