Emilio Nsue enters record books with a hat-trick in AFCON

By Rajdeep Saha 11:49 pm Jan 18, 202411:49 pm

Nsue has become the 17th player to score a hat-trick in AFCON (Photo credit: X/@DiskiAfrika)

Emilio Nsue scored a hat-trick, helping Equatorial Guinea close in on the knockout stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Nsue has entered record books as his side thrashed Guinea-Bissau. Notably, Nsue smashed a first-half opener and struck twice after the break for the first AFCON treble since 2008. It is a special moment for the former La Liga striker. Here's more.

17th player in the AFCON history to score a hat-trick

Nsue has become the 17th player to score a hat-trick after Ad-Diba (1957), Mahmoud El-Gohary (1959), Mohamed Morsi Hussein (1963), Hassan El-Shazly (1963, 1970), Eustache Manglé (1965), Hacène Lalmas (1968), Laurent Pokou (1970), Bernard Chanda (1974), Joël Tiéhi (1994), Kalusha Bwalya (1996), Benni McCarthy (1998), Hossam Hassan (1998), Patrick Mboma (2004), Samuel Eto'o (2006), Francileudo dos Santos (2006), and Soufiane Alloudi (2008).

Oldest player in AFCON history with a hat-trick

As per Opta, Nsue has scored the first AFCON hat-trick in 15 years, 362 days, since Alloudi did so for Morocco against Namibia. Meanwhile, at the age of 34 years and 110 days, Nsue is the oldest player in AFCON history to score a hat-trick. He is also the first player from Equatorial Guinea to score a hat-trick.

Oldest goal scorer at the AFCON

At 34 years 110 days old, Nsue is now the oldest goal scorer at the AFCON since Ima Andriatsima (35 years and 34 days) scored for Madagascar against DR Congo in July 2019.

Do you know?

Nsue represented his native Spain at all under-age levels. In 2012, he turned down an invitation to represent his father's native country, Equatorial Guinea, at the 2012 AFCON as he wanted to play for Spain at the Olympics, but he did not make the cut.

Equatorial Guinea get the job done with a massive win

Equatorial Guinea are top of the stadings at the moment in Group A with four points from two matches. Equatorial Guinea drew versus Nigeria in the opening encounter. In the match versus Guinea-Bissau, Josete Miranda scored Equatorial Guinea's other goal. He helped his side restore the lead after Esteban Orozco's own goal made it 1-1. Nsue scored twice before Ze Turbo got a consolation.