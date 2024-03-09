Next Article

Mooney scored 66 from 35 balls (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

WPL: Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha smash record 2nd-wicket partnership

By Rajdeep Saha 09:35 pm Mar 09, 202409:35 pm

What's the story Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha scored respective fifties versus the Mumbai Indians in match number 16 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday in Delhi. Mooney scored 66 from 35 balls. Hemalatha managed a 40-ball 74. Notably, Mooney was involved in a 121-run stand alongside Hemalatha. It's now a record second-wicket stand. GG posted a big total of 190/7 in 20 overs.

Stand

Record stand for the GG duo

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mooney and Hemalatha's 121-run stand for the 2nd wicket is now the highest in WPL history. It has surpassed the previous record of 114* runs stitched between Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews of MI Women vs RCB Women in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Notably, it's also GG's second century-plus stand in the WPL. Both have come this season.

Duo

Key numbers for Mooney and Hemalatha

Mooney hammered eight fours and three sixes (SR: 188.57). In six matches this season, Mooney has raced past 200 runs. She owns 211 runs at 42.20. She slammed her second WPL fifty. Meanwhile, Hemalatha's knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes (SR: 185). In six matches, she has 111 runs (50s: 1). Last season, Hemalatha managed 151 runs (8 matches).

Information

Summary of GG's innings

GG lost the early wicket of Laura Wolvaardt (18/1) before Mooney and Hemalatha took charge and delivered the goods. After Mooney's dismissal, Hemalatha stayed on before being dismissed in the 17th over (163/5). Bharati Fulmali's 13-ball 21* helped GG. MI's Saika Ishaque claimed 2 scalps.