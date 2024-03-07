Next Article

Rahmanullah Gurbaz slams his sixth ODI century: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:15 pm Mar 07, 202409:15 pm

What's the story Afghanistan cricket team opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammered a sparkling century (121 runs) in the first ODI versus Ireland in Sharjah. Gurbaz and fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran laid the foundation with a majestic 150-run stand. Gurbaz added 57 runs alongside Azmatullah Omarzai next before the pair fell in quick succession. Afghanistan went on to post 310/5 in 50 overs. Here are the stats.

A solid knock from Gurbaz's blade

It was a powerful knock from Gurbaz, who smashed eight fours and six sixes. He owned a strike rate of 103.42. Gurbaz was the aggressor in the 150-run stand alongside Zadran, who faced 93 balls for his 60. He played his natural game and dispatched the loose balls. Notably, Gurbaz was dropped early in his innings and made the Irish pay.

Gurbaz averages 75.25 versus Ireland

Playing his 39th ODI, Gurbaz has raced to 1,416 runs at 37.26. He now owns six ODI tons and four fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in four matches versus Ireland, Gurbaz has clocked 301 runs at 75.25. He slammed his second ODI century versus Ireland. In 20 matches at neutral venues, Gurbaz has amassed 867 runs at 43.45 (100s: 4, 50s: 2).

Here's the Afghan innings summary

After a majestic opening stand, Gurbaz and Omarzai took the Afghans past 200. Theo van Woerkom claimed all three Afghan wickets (3/55). Afghanistan also lost Rahmat Shah early on to be reduced to 216/4. Mohammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi powered the side to 287. Shahidi's 33-ball 50* made sure Afghanistan surpassed 300. Graham Hume (1/40) and Craig Young (1/59) claimed one scalp each.