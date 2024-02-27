Mandhana was at her destructive best against GG (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024: RCB humble GG, register their second consecutive win

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:06 pm Feb 27, 202411:06 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Gujarat Giants in match number five of the 2024 Women's Premier League on Tuesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB were too good with bat and ball as they registered their second win on the bounce, beating GG by eight wickets with 45 balls left to spare. They restricted GG to 107/7 before chasing it down comfortably.

Next Article

Summary

Here's the match summary

GG were off to a slow start as they lost Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield inside the first seven overs. Harleen Deol also failed to convert her start. Courtesy of Dayalan Hemalatha's 31, GG posted a paltry total of 107/7. Sophie Molineux starred with 3/25. In reply, RCB cruised through the run chase courtesy of contributions from Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, and Sabbhineni Meghana.

Sophie Molineux

Molineux shines with the ball

Molineux was excellent with the ball in the middle overs. She gave nothing away and picked up crucial wickets of Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, and Sneh Rana to not allow GG to recover following their sluggish start. The Australian all-rounder finished with 3/25 from her four overs. She has now picked up four wickets in two matches in the WPL.

Information

RCB bowlers didn't allow GG to get away

Most RCB bowlers executed their plans brilliantly. Renuka Singh made the new ball talk and returned with two wickets. Meanwhile, Sophie Devine was economical with 0/12 from four overs. Georgia Wareham also picked up a wicket and finished with 1/20 from three overs.

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana registers her highest WPL score

Mandhana was in sublime touch as she scored a brilliant 27-ball 43, laced with eight boundaries and a solitary six. The RCB skipper made the paltry run chase even easier with her exceptional strokeplay in the Powerplay. Notably, this was her highest WPL score. 37 was her previous top score in the competition. Mandhana has now amassed 205 runs in 10 WPL matches.

Records

Forgettable records for GG

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, GG's 107/7 against RCB was the fifth-lowest total in WPL. Interestingly, four out of the lowest five totals have been registered by GG, the lowest was 64/10 against MI last year. GG also marked 65 dot balls against RCB in this clash. It is the most number of dot balls consumed by a team in a single WPL innings.