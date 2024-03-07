Next Article

Mumbai Indians Women won by 42 runs (Image source: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024: MI outclass UP Warriorz, claim their fourth win

By Parth Dhall 10:43 pm Mar 07, 202410:43 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians claimed their fourth win of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) season after beating UP Warriorz in Delhi. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side successfully defended 160, with their bowlers outfoxing the UPW batters. The Warriorz struggled to get going and finished on 118/9 after 20 overs. Deepti Sharma slammed a consolation half-century. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet, and Amelia Kerr played crucial knocks for MI.

MI

MI recover after poor start

MI lost Hayley Matthews (8/1) and Yastika Bhatia (17/2) after electing to bat first. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet took them past 70 with a pivotal stand. Their quick departures reduced MI to 104/4 in 14.1 overs, but Amelia Kerr's 23-ball 39 powered them. S Sajana assisted Kerr with a 14-ball 22, taking MI to 160/6. Chamari Athapaththu took two wickets for UPW.

UPW

Sluggish UPW struggle to get going

UP Warriorz's top-three batters departed in single figures. Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, and Hayley Matthews dismissed Alyssa Healy (3), Kiran Navgire (7), and Chamari Athapaththu (3), respectively. While Ismail was unplayable, Grace Harris played an unusually sluggish knock (15 off 23). Deepti Sharma (53*) was UPW's lone warrior as MI restricted them to 118/9. Ishaque and Nat Sciver-Brunt took two wickets each.