Premier League, Arsenal dig deep to beat Brentford 2-1: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:11 am Mar 10, 202402:11 am

What's the story Arsenal showed their character in a 2-1 win over Brentford on matchday 28 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Declan Rice handed Arsenal the lead in the 19th minute before Yoane Wissa equalized late on in first-half extra time. Former Chelsea man Kai Havertz broke Brentford's resistance in the 86th minute. Arsenal have gone top of the table for now.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Arsenal had 17 attempts compared to Brentford's nine. Mikel Arteta's men clocked six shots on target whereas Brentford managed four. Arsenal dominated possession (72%) and had a pass accuracy of 82%. Arsenal earned 10 corners. In terms of the points table, Arsenal are top of the standings with 64 points (W20 D4 L4). Brentford are 15th with 26 points.

Records

Notable records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Arsenal are only the fourth side to win each of their first eight Premier League games of a calendar year. Notably, the previous three all went on to win the title that year (Manchester United in 2009, Liverpool in 2020, Manchester City in 2021). Brentford have lost 13 of their last 17 Premier League matches (W3 D1).

Do you know?

A massive record for the Gunners

In 28 Premier League matches this season, Arteta's men have scored 70 goals, becoming the first side to achieve the record this season. Notably, it's the earliest they have scored 70-plus goals since 1963-64 (27 matches).