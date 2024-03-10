Next Article

Red Bull Racing completed a top two for the second successive race

F1 2024, Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian GP: Key stats

What's the story Red Bull Racing completed a top two for the second successive race in the 2024 Formula 1 season. Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah with team-mate Sergio Perez taking second place. Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain GP last week. It was another dominating performance from the Dutchman. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third.

56th race win for the Dutchman

With his 50th race win at the 2023 United States GP, Verstappen became the fifth to do so in F1 history. Lewis Hamilton leads the way with 103 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91). Verstappen has now won his 56th race in F1. Notably, the Dutchman sealed 19 race wins in the 2023 season out of 22 races.

Verstappen sealed his 100th career podium finish

By winning the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen sealed his 100th podium finish. He has become the sixth driver in F1 history to clock 100-plus podiums. Verstappen, who won the F1 title in 2023 and 2022 respectively, went on to claim 21 podium finishes last season. Notably, in the 2022 season, he managed 17 podium finishes. He has 40 podium finishes since 2022.

Perez and Leclerc start well

Perez sealed his 37th podium finish. Perez, who finished second behind Verstappen in last season's standings, got off to a solid start in 2024, helping Red Bull Racing dominate both the races. Meanwhile, Leclerc, who finished fourth in Bahrain, sealed third position here. He has now claimed his 31st podium finish. His team-mate Carlos Sainz, missed the race as substitute Oliver Berman took 7th.

Here are the top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) 3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4) Oscar Piastri (McLarean) 5) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 6) George Russell (Mercedes) 7) Oliver Bearman (Ferrari) 8) Lando Norris (McLaren) 9) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 10) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

Constructor and Driver standings of 2024

After two races, Red Bull Racing lead the Constructor Standings with 87 points. Ferrari are second with 49 points. McLaren are third (28 points) and are above Mecedes in fourth (26). Among drivers, Verstappen has 51 points and is above Perez (36) and Leclerc (28).

Bearman shines on debut, Hamilton and Norris fight hard

Britain's Bearman scored points on his debut. At 18 years old, he is the youngest British driver in F1 history, and the third youngest ever. Bearman drove with a lot of maturity and managed to stay ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. Lando Norris and Hamilton fought back after late pit stops for fresh tyres after an early safety car was deployed.