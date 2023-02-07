Auto

Williams reveals 2023 F1 car; inks multi-year deal with Gulf

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 07, 2023, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Williams has 313 podium finishes in F1 (Photo credit: Williams Racing)

Ahead of the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 (F1) season, Williams Racing has inked a multi-year deal with Gulf Oil. The agreement extends to Williams' driver and e-sports academies. The British racing giant has also unveiled its FW45 car which will participate in the 2023 tournament and announced that Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will serve as the team's drivers this season.

Why does this story matter?

Williams is one of the most successful teams in the history of F1 with 114 race victories and 313 podium finishes. However, for the past five seasons, its performance has been dismal.

This association with Gulf Oil is an attempt to reverse its fortunes. Whether it is able to return to form in the competition starting March 5, remains to be seen.

A brief look at the deal

The Gulf Oil brand, an F1 staple, returned to the event in 2020 in association with McLaren. The agreement ended last year. Now, it has joined hands with Williams because of a shared culture involving "a lot of passion and a lot of great teamwork." The pact has been described as a "strategic partnership" which might evolve into a "technical partnership" in the future.

What does the new livery look like?

The Williams-Gulf Oil 2023 livery is a beauty to look at. It involves blue paint with a matt finish on the upper sections of the FW45 vehicle. Black, white, and red accents can be seen throughout the body. There is also plenty of Gulf badging.

Brief info about the FW45 race car

Williams described the yet-to-be-finished FW45 as an "evolution of the FW44." It sports an "evolved" sidepod concept with an optimized power unit cooling layout. It also gets modified external aerodynamic surfaces and a revamped front suspension. The racing team claims that the vehicle is "more aerodynamically efficient than the FW44" and delivers improved handling and "more overall downforce" compared to its predecessor.

Here's a look at Williams' team for 2023

For this year, 21-year-old American driver Logan Sargeant (replacing Nicholas Latifi) and veteran Alex Albon will drive for the Williams F1 team. Meanwhile, ex-Mercedes strategist James Vowles will serve as the new team principal in place of Jost Capito.