JLo debuts emotional ballad 'Wreckage of You' following Affleck divorce

Hollywood superstar and Grammy-nominated singer Jennifer Lopez recently hosted an exclusive listening party in Los Angeles for her biggest fans. During the event, she debuted six new songs, including five upbeat tracks and one emotional ballad titled Wreckage of You. The surprise event on Wednesday was attended by 30 fans.

Song details 'Wreckage of You' dives into Lopez's post-divorce feelings One of the attendees, Edgardo Luis Rivera, told Us Weekly that Wreckage of You is a pop ballad co-written and recorded by Lopez just two weeks ago. He revealed that the song's lyrics reflect Lopez's personal journey after her divorce from actor Ben Affleck last year. "I'm stronger after the wreckage of you" are some lyrics from the song. The other five tracks were titled Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight, and Birthday.

Event highlights Lopez treated her fans like royalty at the event Apart from the surprise songs, Lopez also gifted her fans tickets to her upcoming New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas. The attendees were also given swag bags filled with T-shirts, signed posters, and JLo Beauty products. Rivera shared an Instagram post showing off his gift from Lopez, expressing his gratitude for the unexpected surprise.