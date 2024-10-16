Summarize Simplifying... In short Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla's unique 100-year-old Rolls-Royce, the 17EX, has won top honors in Spain.

The car, originally owned by the last Maharaja of Jammu & Kashmir and designed by Rolls-Royce co-founder Sir Henry Royce, was recognized for its innovative design and powerful engine.

The 17EX, part of Poonawalla's extensive Rolls-Royce collection, will be featured in an upcoming issue of Octane magazine.

The event took place from October 1-6

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla's 100-year-old Rolls-Royce bags top award in Spain

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:07 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Yohan Poonawalla, a leading Indian industrialist and car collector, has made headlines after winning the 'Best of Show' award at 'The Grand,' a prestigious ICONS concours event in Spain. The billionaire's 1928 Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom '17EX' beat an array of collector cars from different categories to win the honor. The competition was part of the 'ICONS Mobility Week for Good,' from October 1-6 at various venues in Mallorca.

Car's legacy

Poonawalla's Rolls-Royce: A unique model with rich history

The 17EX, a one-of-a-kind model with Jarvis of Wimbledon coachwork, was first owned by Hari Singh, the last ruling Maharaja of Jammu & Kashmir. The design and production of this car was personally overseen by Sir Henry Royce, co-founder of Rolls-Royce. It was built to dethrone Bentley from the legendary Le Mans 24 hours endurance race, and boasts of innovative aerodynamic design techniques and a powerful 7.8-liter engine.

Collection and recognition

Poonawalla's collection and the 17EX's recognition

The 17EX is the jewel of Poonawalla's vast collection of Rolls-Royce models, which also features legendary cars such as Sir Malcolm Campbell's Phantom II and the 1979 Phantom VI used by Queen Elizabeth II. At the event, it bagged multiple awards including the 'Port d'Andratx Trophy,' which was presented by Mallorca Mayor Estefania Gonzalvo. Marcus Herfort, Chairman of ICONS concours, said the car's aura and legendary status was felt by all.

Owner's pride

Poonawalla's statement and future feature in Octane magazine

Poonawalla said he was proud of the car's achievements, particularly in the year of Rolls-Royce's 120th anniversary. He called it an "extraordinary car that represents Rolls-Royce's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation." After this win, the 17EX will be featured in an upcoming issue of Octane magazine, further cementing its place as one of the most historically significant Rolls-Royces ever built.