2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe unveiled: Check what's new
BMW has launched the second-generation of its popular 2 Series Gran Coupe for the model year 2025. The refreshed sedan comes with a new exterior design, a revamped cabin with the latest tech, and revised powertrains that deliver more horsepower. The car still gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine but with revised combustion geometry and a dual injection system.
Enhanced performance and new transmission
The improved engine of the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe produces 241hp in the 228 sDrive and xDrive variants and a whopping 312hp in the M235 xDrive. All variants offer a uniform torque of 400Nm. The car also gets a new seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, instead of the old eight-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with an M Sport Boost function for maximum acceleration when fitted with the M Sport Package.
Improved dimensions and standard M Sport styling
The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is bigger than its predecessor, growing 0.7-inch longer and 1.0-inch taller, while retaining the same width and wheelbase. The sedan now gets standard M Sport styling on all models, including large intakes below the kidney grille. An embossed number '2' sits on the Hofmeister kink (kinked transition between the C- and D-pillars), and squinty LED taillights frame the rear of this updated sedan.
Advanced tech and comfort features
The Gran Coupe's interior now features BMW's Curved Display running BMW OS 9, a new gear selector, a wireless charger, and a standard 12-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system. The seats are upholstered in leather-free perforated Veganza material and sport a new heated sport design. For added comfort, massaging front seats are offered for the first time in this model.
Pricing and availability of the new model
BMW will start producing the second-gen 2 Series Gran Coupe later this year at its Leipzig plant in Germany. The car will be available for sale in the US next March, with 228 xDrive and M235 xDrive models hitting showrooms first. The 228 sDrive model will come later in the year. All three trims are priced $1,380 higher than their predecessors, starting at $40,775 for the entry-level model and going up to $50,675 for the range-topping M235 xDrive variant.