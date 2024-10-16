Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, with a more powerful engine and new seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, is set to hit the US market next March.

The revamped model boasts a larger frame, standard M Sport styling, and a tech-rich interior featuring BMW's Curved Display, wireless charging, and a 12-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system.

Prices start at $40,775, a slight increase from its predecessors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The car gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe unveiled: Check what's new

By Mudit Dube 01:37 pm Oct 16, 202401:37 pm

What's the story BMW has launched the second-generation of its popular 2 Series Gran Coupe for the model year 2025. The refreshed sedan comes with a new exterior design, a revamped cabin with the latest tech, and revised powertrains that deliver more horsepower. The car still gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine but with revised combustion geometry and a dual injection system.

Power boost

Enhanced performance and new transmission

The improved engine of the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe produces 241hp in the 228 sDrive and xDrive variants and a whopping 312hp in the M235 xDrive. All variants offer a uniform torque of 400Nm. The car also gets a new seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, instead of the old eight-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with an M Sport Boost function for maximum acceleration when fitted with the M Sport Package.

Design upgrades

Improved dimensions and standard M Sport styling

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is bigger than its predecessor, growing 0.7-inch longer and 1.0-inch taller, while retaining the same width and wheelbase. The sedan now gets standard M Sport styling on all models, including large intakes below the kidney grille. An embossed number '2' sits on the Hofmeister kink (kinked transition between the C- and D-pillars), and squinty LED taillights frame the rear of this updated sedan.

Interior enhancements

Advanced tech and comfort features

The Gran Coupe's interior now features BMW's Curved Display running BMW OS 9, a new gear selector, a wireless charger, and a standard 12-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system. The seats are upholstered in leather-free perforated Veganza material and sport a new heated sport design. For added comfort, massaging front seats are offered for the first time in this model.

Market launch

Pricing and availability of the new model

BMW will start producing the second-gen 2 Series Gran Coupe later this year at its Leipzig plant in Germany. The car will be available for sale in the US next March, with 228 xDrive and M235 xDrive models hitting showrooms first. The 228 sDrive model will come later in the year. All three trims are priced $1,380 higher than their predecessors, starting at $40,775 for the entry-level model and going up to $50,675 for the range-topping M235 xDrive variant.