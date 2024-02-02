Ola S1 X rolls on 12-inch steel wheels (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola S1 X gets two new variants: Check features, prices

What's the story Ola Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler maker, has introduced two new variants for its most affordable scooter, the S1 X, on our shores. The new mid-level 3kWh model now carries a price tag of Rs. 89,999, while the top-end 4kWh version can be yours at Rs. 1,09,999 (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for both scooters are now open, with deliveries expected to begin in April.

About the S1 X

Design-wise, both variants remain identical to the base 2kWh model

Both variants of the Ola S1 X sport a dual-tone design. They feature a dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard, a raised handlebar, a fully digital instrument cluster, a single-piece seat, 12-inch steel wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. To ensure rider safety, they provide drum brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers.

The top-spec S1 X (4kWh) promises 190km of riding range

Both the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (4kWh) draw power from a hub-mounted 6kW electric motor. The former has a claimed range of up to 143km, while the latter promises a range of up to 190km on a single charge.

Ola to expand the charging network to 10,000 chargers

Ola Electric has been a key player in the expansion and development of charging infrastructure in India. The Bengaluru-based EV maker has now promised to expand its public charging network from 1,000 chargers to a massive 10,000 chargers by the next quarter. In addition to that, the company will also provide a 3kWh portable fast charger to customers for Rs. 29,999.

8-year battery warranty offered free of cost

To add more value to its offerings, Ola Electric will now be offering an industry-first 8-year battery warranty as standard on all models. The EV maker will also be providing an extended warranty to highlight its commitment to quality and service.