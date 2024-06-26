In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2025 BMW M5 sedan, with a hybrid battery and a top speed of 306km/h, offers an electric mode for emission-free driving and three standard drive modes for varied experiences.

It features advanced driving capabilities like an all-wheel-drive system, active rear steering, and an electronically-controlled differential lock.

Priced at $120,675, it comes with a head-up display, M-specific screens, and is available in nine colors.

It can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds

2025 BMW M5 sedan goes official with superior performance

What's the story BMW has revealed its latest super sedan, the 2025 M5, marking it as the most powerful and heaviest M5 to date due to its hybrid powertrain. The new model features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine and a single electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission, a design element borrowed from the XM. The total system output is an impressive 717hp and 1,000Nm of torque.

Specifications

Performance of the 2025 BMW M5

The hybrid battery in the new M5 is slightly smaller than that in the XM, at 14.8-kWh. BMW claims that this vehicle can accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed limited to 250km/h. However, when the M Driver's Package is used, this limit can be increased to an impressive 306km/h.

Features

Drive modes and electric capabilities

The new M5 offers an Electric mode for quiet, emission-free driving, providing an estimated range of 40km solely on battery power. This mode is automatically overridden when the throttle is used or when the manual shifting of the M Steptronic transmission is initiated. The vehicle also comes with three standard drive modes: Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus, each offering a unique driving experience.

Technology

Advanced driving features

The xDrive all-wheel-drive system can be switched to rear-wheel drive in Dynamic mode, or by turning off stability control for "an even more unfiltered performance experience," according to BMW. The M5 also features an electronically-controlled differential lock for the rear, active rear steering, and six-piston calipers on 16.1-inch discs at the front for braking. These advanced features contribute to the vehicle's impressive performance capabilities.

Cost

Pricing and availability

The 2025 BMW M5 has a subtle lip spoiler, quad exhaust tips, and comes in nine standard colors. It tips the scales at 2,445kg. Inside is a head-up display and M-specific screens for the driver and front-seat passengers, running on BMW's 8.5 operating system. In the US, it carries a starting price tag of $120,675 (around ₹1 crore) and deliveries shall commence later this year.