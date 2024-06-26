New Bentley models come with a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain with dedicated EV-only mode

Bentley reveals new Continental GT, GTC with plug-in hybrid powertrain

By Mudit Dube 09:40 am Jun 26, 202409:40 am

What's the story Bentley has officially launched the new Continental GT and its convertible counterpart, the GTC. Prior to this, the company had teased car enthusiasts with a sneak peek of its new hybrid V8 engine and even offered a brief test drive of a camouflaged model. Despite being based on the same MSB platform as their predecessors, Bentley refers to these models as fourth-generation due to numerous technical modifications under the hood.

Design

Bentley's new models showcase significant exterior changes

The new Continental GT retains its signature shape but with notable alterations. The traditional twin-headlight setup has been replaced with single oval units featuring an eyelash-style DRL. The headlights now have a diamond pattern, and the grille features a diamond mesh punctured by a large radar dome and camera setup for the new ADAS capabilities. The car's profile showcases a long bonnet, wide rear fenders, and comes standard with 22-inch rims in multiple patterns.

Interiors

Interior design and technological features of new Bentley models

The interior design of the new Bentley models remains largely similar to the older versions. Signature elements like organ stop or push-pull AC vent controllers are retained, along with a triple-rotating center panel. New additions include an 'environmental awareness' display that renders surrounding vehicles in real time, built-in apps like Spotify, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced connectivity technology.

Performance

New Bentley models feature hybrid V8 engine

The most significant change in the new Bentley models is the replacement of the famed W12 engine with a plug-in hybrid V8. This 4.0-liter engine produces 600hp and 800Nm, while an additional gearbox-integrated electric motor adds 190hp and 450Nm of torque. This brings the combined power to an impressive 782hp and torque to a staggering 1,000Nm. The new GT can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 335km/h.

EV mode

Bentley's new models boast EV mode as well

The new Bentley models also feature a pure EV mode. This mode can power the car up to speeds of 160km/h with the throttle at up to 75%. It offers an all-electric range of 80km, providing an eco-friendly alternative for drivers. The new Continental GT is expected to launch in India by the end of this year, competing against rivals like the Ferrari 12Cilindri and the Aston Martin Vanquish.